Your favorite AA award tool is back — and better than ever
After a few weeks offline, the American Airlines award map is back — and it’s got a fantastic improvement.
American Airlines disabled their award-map tool in December for maintenance. It wasn’t exactly clear what that meant, but American Airlines reactivated the tool in early January and there’s a big enhancement that will make finding cheap flights even easier.
As ever, you can enter search parameters such as origin, region of destination, dates, number of passengers, and the number of miles you want to redeem. This is helpful for Economy Web Specials hunters. You can input 5,000 or 6,000 miles into the search bar and the tool will check all routes between your home airport and your desired zone.
The tool helps you find excellent deals with a single click instead of manually searching hundreds of routes. The huge improvement? You can now search for international flights too.
You can choose from the following regions:
- Continental U.S.
- Hawaii
- Canada & Alaska
- Mexico & Caribbean
- Central & South America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Africa & Middle East
You can also search by “interest,” such as:
- Beach
- Ski
- Golf
This opens up the world to deal chasers. Even if your dream vacation spot isn’t available for a low award price, you might find a deal at a nearby airport that you could leverage. For example, you may want to visit Venice, but round-trip flights cost 60,000 American Airlines miles. This tool could reveal a 34,000-mile round-trip to a neighboring city like Zurich. Round-trip flights between Zurich and Venice routinely cost $95, so it could be worth detouring to Zurich and spending $95 to save 26,000 miles.
Let us know what you think of the new tool. And be sure to read our post on how to redeem American Airlines miles.
Featured image by Joseph Hostetler/The Points Guy
