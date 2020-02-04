You’ll soon be able to book some of the world’s best restaurants, bars and wineries with Chase points
Editor’s note: This post as been updated with new information provided by Chase on 2/5/20.
Chase has announced an expansion of its partnership with the Tock culinary reservation platform. Later this year, Chase Sapphire, Freedom and Ink cardholders will have access to a new dining page within the Chase mobile app that will be integrated with Tock’s platform. You’ll be able to browse, book and use Ultimate Rewards points to pay for unique dining experiences at restaurants, bars, pop-ups and wineries.
Chase and Tock first launched their exclusive partnership in 2018 with Tock’s integration with Chase Pay, which also gave Chase Pay users access to special experiences not offered to any other customers and allowed them to use Ultimate Rewards points to pay. With that app closing on Feb. 24, 2020, it made sense that both companies would be looking at new ways for the relationship to move forward.
For those unfamiliar with the Tock platform, it allows users to book standard reservations and unique culinary experiences at renowned restaurants and wineries in select cities around the world. I’ll be honest — it’s not the easiest platform to navigate in terms of distinguishing between restaurants where you can simply book a reservation versus experiences that require pre-paid tickets or special menu pricing. But for those looking for a special night out or celebratory event, Tock provides a wide range of unique experiences available for booking.
For example, New Yorkers can book tickets to a Wine Boot Camp pop-up event on select dates in February and March that includes a blind tasting, deep dive into a wine topic, an unexpected food pairing, guided tastings and a Q&A session with a sommelier instructor. Or couples looking for Valentine’s Day fun in Seattle can book a special five-course menu and dining experience at Canlis, an award-winning dining spot on the edge of Queen Anne Hill.
This expanded partnership with Tock is not Chase’s first foray into the world of dining experiences. The issuer has clearly made dining a priority going into the 2020 year, giving eligible cardholders access to DashPass perks through DoorDash, an on-demand dining platform. Part of the significant Chase Sapphire Reserve changes announced in January also included a $60 annual dining credit to DoorDash (up to $120 credit, $60 credit in 2020 and $60 credit in 2021). While integration with Tock offers more elevated dining experiences than food delivery, this future addition to the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal is just another way Chase is looking at how they can provide value to customers through more than just travel benefits.
“With Ultimate Rewards we aim to give our cardmembers options to connect with the things they love, along with the flexibility to unlock more value with points,” said Lisa Walker, managing director of Chase Ultimate Rewards, in a press release. “We know that our cardmembers are passionate about amazing dining experiences, and we look forward to working with Tock to bring new and unique access for Chase cardmembers.”
Bottom line
Unfortunately, the press release gave very few specifics available on the details of this Chase/Tock integration. I did reach out to Chase for specifics, but they were unable to share an exact launch date at this time. They did confirm that the redemption rate for using Ultimate Rewards points on prepaid or deposits through the new Ultimate Rewards dining tab would be 100 points = $1. The new dedicated dining tab will also allow Sapphire cardmembers will be able to access the popular and long-standing Private Dining Series experiences directly through the app.
But for those who already use Tock or who are interested in booking exclusive dining experiences using Chase Ultimate Rewards points, this is a potentially exciting new benefit that will be added for eligible Chase cardholders. Stay on the lookout for more details as Chase continues to roll out plans for this expanded partnership.
