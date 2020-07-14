Is this the world’s most luxurious private jet? Lightly-used Boeing 747-8 for sale
As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on, major airlines around the world are retiring jets and downsizing their fleets now including a 747 according to a listing from Swiss company AMAC Aerospace.
We wanted to show you the photographs of the jet. AMAC Aerospace allowed us to use the images here but required us to keep the watermark. We’re sorry but we figured that it was better than nothing
This plane is one of the few 747-8i BBJs (Boeing Business Jets) to ever be built. It underwent a two-year interior design renovation process by AMAC Aerospace before entering service with Qatar’s Amiri Flight in 2015. While technically a division of flag carrier Qatar Airways, Qatar Amiri Flight is responsible for transporting the royal families of Qatar and top government officials.
Qatar Amiri Flight used to operate two 747-8i BBJs, though one was gifted to Turkish President Recep Erdogan in 2015.The plane for sale (with manufacturer serial number 37075) can seat 89 passengers and 14 cabin crew, a far cry from the commercial version of this plane. Korean Air’s 747-8s are configured to seat a total of 368 passengers, for example.
Of course, there’s really no comparing this jet to anything that’s flying commercially. The plane’s main entrance looks more like a luxury hotel lobby than an aircraft.
The master bedroom, located in the nose of the jumbo jet, features a full-sized bed. This area can also be reorganized into a medical configuration, with the master bedroom serving as a patient transport unit.
The upper deck features a large entertainment area, perfect for relaxing mid-flight.
The plane also features a guest bedroom and private office. The bulk of the passenger seating is located on the upper deck and in the back of the plane, with seats arranged in a spacious 2-2-2 layout (2-2 on the upper deck) with ample leg room.
There’s no price given on the listing, and interested buyers are instructed to contact AMAC Aerospace for a quote. This plane is practically brand new having flown just over 1,000 flight hours during the course of 297 flight cycles (a cycle is a takeoff and landing). The list price of a new 747-8i is approximately $420 million, before factoring in the expensive customization that went into this plane.
Even after selling this plane, the Qatari government will still have two more 747-8 BBJs in service, in addition to a handful of A319/320, A330 and A340 aircraft.
If you’re interested in purchasing a 747, this may be one of your last chances. Boeing recently announced that it would be permanently ending production of the storied 747 in about two years when the last 747-8F on order rolls out of its Everett, Washington factory.
Featured image courtesy of Ethan Steinberg/The Points Guy.
