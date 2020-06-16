Qantas to retire final 2 Boeing 747s this month
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Qantas plans to retire the last of its two Boeing 747s this month. As first reported by Executive Traveller, the Australian carrier will send its last two Queen of the Skies to their desert retirement without much fanfare.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more aviation news.
The carrier only has two 747s still in service — both of which were in storage at Sydney Airport (SYD) since late March. Qantas first announced their retirements in March but kept the final two planes stored in Sydney before officially retiring them this month.
Related: 50 years of the Boeing 747 in 11 photos
VH-OEE is a nearly 18-year-old aircraft, according to PlaneSpotters, while VH-OEJ is nearly 17 years old. On June 16, VH-OEE operated its first flight since late March between Sydney (SYD) and Los Angeles (LAX) as flight QF6001. Once it arrives at LAX, it will operate one last flight to Victorville (VCV), where it’ll join the already-retired 747s. VH-OEJ is set to make its final flight towards retirement this month.
Related: Where planes go to die: A guide to aircraft boneyards
Executive Traveller reports that Qantas started the year with six 747s in its fleet. Now, once VH-OEE and VH-OEJ reach their final resting place in the desert, the airline’s fleet will be forever-changed.
The airline had long planned to retire the Queen of the Skies from its fleet, however, the coronavirus crisis accelerated those plans. The much-loved 747 — like its fellow superjumbo the Airbus A380 — have been deemed too big for a number of airlines, given the reduced demand for air travel.
The 747 has been replaced by the more fuel-efficient twin-engine Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which also features a more modern business-class product.
Related: Farewell to a queen: What it was like to be on the last revenue flight of a Qantas 747-400
Unfortunately for these final two 747s, there is no celebratory final flights or fanfare. They’ll quietly fly to the desert and their final resting spot.
Featured photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.