This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Flights with all-female crews aren’t that unusual anymore. It happens at Emirates, it happens at Air India, it happens at Southwest, and at many other airlines.
But it can still make news, for example when a jetliner staffed by all women goes on a special flight to the biggest airshow in the world. That’s what happened on Wednesday, when United sent a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner staffed by women only from Chicago (ORD) to the EAA AirVenture air show in Oshkosh (OSH), as a symbol of the company’s support of women in aviation.
The all-woman crew was joined by nearly 100 United female employees in areas including Airport Operations, Inflight Services, Flight Operations, Technical Operations, Network Operations and more.
Crew members and other United leadership then met with 70 women high school students with a passion for aviation to give a seminar. Conversations and activities included advice on how to pursue a career in aviation, a tour of the Boeing 787, and the announcement of a new scholarship for budding aviation enthusiasts at the Women in Aviation Luncheon by United’s Chief System Pilot Bebe O’Neil.
“Women are in critical leadership roles across United and what better way to demonstrate our commitment to women in aviation than arriving with more than 100-strong at the largest airshow in the world?” said Linda Jojo, executive vice president of technology and chief digital officer, in a statement by the airline.
It should be noted, however, that women still make up only 3% of airline CEOs worldwide.
Featured image courtesy of United Airlines
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.