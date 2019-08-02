This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Full flights are a hallmark of summer, as Americans take to the airways for their vacations. Delta Air Lines flights, however, were a little bit fuller than normal.
The Atlanta-based carrier managed an elusive 90% system load factor, or the percent of available seats that are full, in July. This means fewer open middle seats and more difficulty getting upgrades.
Related: Free Upgrades on Delta Are Becoming Even Harder to Come By
For comparison, US airlines achieved an average domestic load factor of 84.5% in all of 2018, according to US Department of Transportation data via Diio by Cirium schedules. The average load factor was 87.4% for the peak June-August summer travel season.
Glen Hauenstein, president of Delta, speaking during the airline’s quarterly results presentation in July, said both “leisure and business travel demand remain robust” from the second quarter into the third. This was buoyed by a strong US economy and, as Cowen analyst Helane Becker noted last month, “spillover demand” from carriers affected by the Boeing 737 MAX grounding.
Related: Choosing the Best Credit Card for Delta Flyers
August is likely to look a lot like July at Delta. The summer travel season continues through Labor Day Weekend that begins on Aug. 31, and the MAX remains grounded until at least the fourth quarter.
Featured image by Alberto Riva/TPG.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.