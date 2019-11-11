News

Act at 9 a.m. EST! Westgate Resorts to give 1,500 military families a free Orlando vacation

Andrea M. Rotondo
Yesterday

Westgate Resorts has a tradition of giving military families a free vacation to celebrate its annual Military Weekend in Orlando. Sign-up for the free vacation begins today, Nov. 11, 2019, at 9 a.m. EST on a first come, first served basis. The first 1,500 eligible respondents will receive a three-day, two-night vacation from May 8–10, 2020, at the Westgate Vacation Villas Resort & Spa or the Westgate Town Center Resort & Spa in Kissimmee, Florida. Each reservation can accommodate up to four people.

Westgate Villas (Photo courtesy of Booking.com)
Westgate Vacation Villas — just one mile from Walt Disney World. (Photo courtesy of Booking.com)

Winners can request an accessible room but they’re not guaranteed. Each vacation package includes accommodations plus one-day wristbands per person per reservation (up to four people) for the Shipwreck Island Water Park at the Westgate Town Center Resort & Spa. The reservation also includes an invitation to a military resource fair and a private patriotic concert.

Who’s eligible for a free vacation? Westgate invites the following military members to enter its giveaway at 9 a.m. EST today: “active military personnel who have deployed to a combat zone, combat veterans and Gold Star family members who are immediate family members of U.S. Armed Forces members who died during any period of war or hostilities in which the armed forces of the United States were engaged.”

Active military members, spouses and dependents must have a valid military/dependent ID. Veterans and Gold Star Families will need to provide a DD214 or DD1300 form.

Winners need to put down a $100 deposit but it’s refunded at check in. Winners can also pay for additional room nights if they’d like to extend their vacation. A studio goes for $69 per night while a one-bedroom is $79 and a two-bedroom is $139. Upgraded rooms are available at higher prices.

Be sure to get online right at 9 a.m. EST today. If you’re one of the first 1,500 eligible families to enter, you’ll win a vacation.

If you don’t win one of the 1,500 free vacations, check out Westgate’s military discounts. They are available at resorts across the country, including places like Branson, Missouri, Florida’s Cocoa Beach and Daytona Beach; Las Vegas; Park City, Utah; and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, among other destinations.

If you do win an Orlando hotel stay, check out these stories that can help you fly to MCO for less:

Featured image courtesy of Westgate Resorts

Andrea M. Rotondo wrangles the info families need to travel more often for less money using miles and points. When she's on vacation, you'll most often find her on the deck of a cruise ship.
