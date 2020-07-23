Wells Fargo adds new deals program for credit and debit cardholders — how does it stack up?
Wells Fargo has announced a new way for cardholders to earn cash back with its cards through its My Wells Fargo Deals.
The program operates similarly to Amex Offers, Chase Offers, and Bank of America’s BankAmeriDeals. Eligible debit and credit cardholders can go through their Wells Fargo account online or through the mobile app to view and activate deals from assorted merchants. According to the announcement press release from Wells Fargo, these offers are available based on a customer’s purchase history.
TPG Miles, Points and Deals intern Stella Shon logged into her account to check out which deals were available and was met with these offers:
If it looks like a familiar setup, it’s probably because the My Wells Fargo Deals portal is powered by Cardlytics, the same company that powers the Chase Offers portal. You’ll likely see some overlap with merchants and offers because of this.
Is this new benefit worthwhile?
I’m not going to say this is a groundbreaking addition to the Wells Fargo Go Far rewards program, but it does offer another way for cardholders — especially debit cardholders who may not be eligible for a credit card — to earn cash back where they otherwise may not have. The program is still in its infancy, and more merchants are likely to be added over time as Wells Fargo brings in unique deals.
Just looking at some of the offers that Stella shared with me from her card, there is potential for some solid rewards. Earning an additional 10% or even 20% back on eligible purchases isn’t insignificant, especially if you take advantage of these kinds of offers regularly. While the merchant list doesn’t seem that varied right now, the offers available for the merchants listed are worth activating if you were planning on shopping with them.
The program itself is easy to use, and additional rewards on purchases is never a bad thing. While it has a long way to go before it starts to truly rival the Amex Offers program, it’s certainly worth looking into if you have a Wells Fargo credit card or debit card.
Bottom line
As more consumers are focused on saving money and earning rewards on everyday purchases, it’s nice to see Wells Fargo jumping in with a new program to help customers achieve just that. And remember that just like Amex Offers, these offers should be stackable.
If you have a Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card, for example, you could theoretically earn credit card points, redeem a Wells Fargo offer, redeem an Amex Offer (since Wells Fargo Amex cards also have access to targeted Amex Offers) and earn rewards through a shopping portal all on one singular purchase if the stars align and a merchant is eligible for rewards through all four of those methods.
Featured photo by Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
