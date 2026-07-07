One of Miami Beach's best hotels, the W South Beach, has plans to close later this summer for a major renovation and reflag from Marriott to Hilton. But the hotel isn't just getting a fresh coat of paint and a new name; it's getting a whole new personality.

Hilton announced via a press release on July 7 that the resort will "undergo a meticulous renovation and repositioning" before a planned reopening as the Waldorf Astoria Miami Beach in the winter of 2027, marking the brand's debut in the market.

The hotel has operated as a W under Marriott since 2009, and underwent a major $30 million renovation as recently as 2020. The W brand is a modern lifestyle brand known for being bold, daring and colorful, while Hilton's Waldorf Astoria brand leans more toward sophisticated, timeless elegance.

Both are fitting aesthetics for a property on South Beach's famed Collins Avenue, but a makeover worthy of Hilton's flagship luxury brand will categorically change everything about the property.

The 348-room hotel will get a head-to-toe face-lift, including refreshed suites with ocean-view balconies, a new lobby and Peacock Alley, Waldorf's signature lounge and all-day dining concept, a new food and beverage program, a newly curated spa, updated pool amenities and renewed event spaces.

Waldorf Astoria Miami Beach. HILTON

"Miami Beach is one of those rare destinations with a spirit the world immediately recognizes: dynamic, expressive, sunlit and full of life," Dino Michael, senior vice president and category head, Hilton Luxury Brands, said in the press release. "Waldorf Astoria Miami Beach will bring a new chapter of elegance, one that honors the destination's cultural energy, coastal beauty and iconic sense of style while creating an experience that feels timeless, deeply personal and entirely of its place."

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The hotel did not announce official closing or reopening dates, but reservations are only available through July 17, 2026, so we expect the hotel to close for renovations around that time and reopen in early 2027. For those with future W South Beach reservations, we recommend reaching out to the property as soon as possible.

Stay tuned for more information as it is announced, including when reservations for the Waldorf Astoria Miami Beach become available.