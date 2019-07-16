This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s a battle royale over at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL).
In this episode of “Being The Points Guy,” we take a look at which of two lounges at PHL reigns supreme. First, we have the Centurion Lounge, which is known for delicious craft cocktails, massive showers and lively scene, but also has a tendency to get a bit overcrowded. Then, we have the British Airways Lounge, which boasts made-to-order (and yummy) meals, and a quiet ambiance good for getting work done or dozing off pre-flight, but doesn’t quite measure up to the airline’s Concorde Lounges at JFK or LHR.
Then we also take a look at Minute Suites, and you might be surprised to see what Brian thinks of it!
Who do you think won? Find out in the video below — and don’t forget to subscribe at the bottom of the page.
Enjoy this video? Check back in with us for more episodes of “Being the Points Guy,” every Tuesday and Thursday. And if you’ve fallen behind, catch up here.
