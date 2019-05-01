Welcome to Being The Points Guy
Get pumped for an up-close-and-personal view of my life of Being The Points Guy, traveling on points and miles around the world every Thursday.
NEW EPISODE: A380 First Class Comparison Singapore Airlines VS Emirates VS Etihad
Get a FIRST-CLASS Experience on a BUDGET Airline | Ryanair Flight Review
The London Edition Hotel Review: Where to Stay in The UK with Points
TPG Flies British Airways First Class, Tries New Amenities and Defeats Jet Lag
Lounge Face-Off: Amex Centurion vs British Airways
El Al 747 First Class Review ft. Girl With No Job
Best Rooftop Pool in Rio: Emiliano Rio
Jerusalem Hotel Faceoff: King David VS. Waldorf Astoria
Hot Air Balloon CRASH LANDING
48 Hr Itinerary to the Holy Cities
Becoming The Points Gay
United Polaris Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner Flight Review
LUXURY of Newark Liberty EWR Inside Secret Classified Speakeasy
Avoid TLV’s Long Lines With NEW VIP Terminal
Carnival at the Sambadrome
A Hotel Suite for DOGS
Fasano São Paulo Hotel Review
Brazilian Carnival Fashion Makeover
AA Flagship First Review
5 Things You MUST TASTE in Colombia
First Time Flying Avianca | EP 6
Best Points Hotel in Medellin | Marriott Review | EP 5
Emergency Helicopter Exit | EP 04
24 Hour Medellin Itinerary MUSTS | EP 03
Best SECRET Flight Meal | AA 767 JFK to MIA Review | EP 02
How Many Points Does The Points Guy Have? | EP 01
WATCH THE TRAILER HERE