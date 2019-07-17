This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
West Coast-based flyers will be excited to check out the British Airways Lounge in San Francisco, which re-opened on July 10 after a round of renovations. TPG wrote about the update last week, but passengers who still haven’t had a chance to check it out in person at SFO can get a better look at the space in a new video released by the airline.
The video shows off the new dining areas, as well as productive spaces and the bar. Observant viewers will also see a jetway in the back, allowing passengers to board their flights directly from the lounge.
You can find the BA lounge in the international terminal at SFO. It is open to first- and business-class passengers flying on British Airways and Iberia, as well as to eligible Oneworld passengers and BA passengers with with Sapphire and Emerald status in the Oneworld alliance.
Featured photo courtesy of Nick Morrish/British Airways.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.