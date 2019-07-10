This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
British Airways has started welcoming passengers into its newly renovated lounge in San Francisco. The refreshed space boasts a modernized design, open space and upgraded amenities for first- and business-class passengers.
BA said the new lounge follows a similar design to the carrier’s refurbished lounge at New York JFK, with floor-to-ceiling windows for natural light and a large granite bar.
First-class passengers will have access to an exclusive “Boutique Dining” area for additional seating and internationally inspired meals.
All passengers in the lounge have access to a deli bar with hot and cold food options.
For comfort and productivity alike, 80% of seats in the lounge have access to power outlets, and the area is equipped with wireless printing for passenger use.
There’s also a jetway for passengers to board flights departing directly from the lounge. Visitors have access to showers and high speed Wi-Fi.
The updated BA lounge can be found in SFO’s International Terminal. It is currently open to first- and business-class passengers flying on British Airways and Iberia Airlines as well as to eligible Oneworld passengers and BA passengers with with Sapphire and Emerald Oneworld status.
If you want to see more of the refreshed lounge design, BA has created a 3D tour of the updated space, or you can stop in next time you’re flying through San Francisco.
Featured photo courtesy of Nick Morrish/British Airways.
