Venmo just launched a lucrative cash-back credit card — 5 things you should know
The ongoing pandemic has made us evaluate how we use our credit cards. At TPG, that includes cash back and points and miles strategies, whether you’re traveling now or not.
Cash-back cards are on our radar now more than ever — and another strong entrant has joined the fray. Venmo has launched its first-ever credit card, and it’s one that is enough to write home about.
The company most known for its peer-to-peer payment platform is now expanding beyond its core product. The Venmo Credit Card offers a solid earnings structure, personalized rewards and a mobile-first platform.
Here are five things to know about the new Venmo Credit Card, a product issued by Synchrony Bank on the Visa network.
Dynamic 3-2-1 earnings on purchases
One of the most important elements of any cash-back card is its earning structure — and Venmo has a very competitive offering here.
You’ll earn 3% back on your highest spending category each month, 2% back on your second highest spending category and 1% back on everything else.
While a 3-2-1 earning structure isn’t particularly groundbreaking, what is very attractive is the fact that you’ll earn based on your own personalized spending habits. This makes the Venmo card particularly interesting for everyday purchases that aren’t typically associated with a card category bonus.
There are eight different categories where you can earn the elevated 3% and 2% back (with 1% back on everything else):
- Grocery
- Bills & Utilities
- Health & Beauty
- Gas
- Entertainment
- Dining & Nightlife
- Transportation
- Travel
The most unique here are bills & utilities and health & beauty and entertainment — none of these are particularly common categories. Additionally, the earnings flexibility is a huge asset for the Venmo card, since spending behavior fluctuates on a month-to-month basis.
Your card is personalized
If you’ve used the Venmo app before, you know that each account has a dedicated QR code to simplify the process of paying an individual. You can easily open your phone’s camera and scan the code to directly pay that Venmo user.
The same now goes for the Venmo Credit Card.
The card comes in five designs, with each card printed with a customer’s unique QR code on the front. The QR code can be scanned via a mobile phone camera to activate the card, or in the Venmo app by friends to send a payment or split purchases.
Do everything through the Venmo app
With the Venmo app, there’s functionality to track activity in real-time organized by spending categories, split and share purchases, view cash back status and make payments. These aren’t unique features but the simplicity and already-familiar platform are strong selling points for Venmo.
“The card gives our customers the same unique Venmo experience they already know and love, in an intuitive, easy-to-use card and rewards program, that’s all seamlessly managed and controlled from the Venmo app,” shared Darrell Esch, SVP & GM of Venmo.
No annual fee
While there are no premium card perks, there also is no annual fee on the Venmo Credit Card.
Only select Venmo customers can apply (at first)
Not everyone will be able to apply for the Venmo Credit Card at launch.
Only a random percentage of Venmo customers who have had a Venmo account for at least 30 days and who have been active in the last 12 months will be eligible. These customers also need to have the latest version of the Venmo app and be in good standing.
However, all Venmo customers will be able to apply in the coming months. True to form, the only way to do so will be through the existing Venmo app.
Bottom line
While there are a handful of other cash-back cards worthy of consideration, the Venmo Credit Card is an intriguing option for those who don’t want to deal with restrictive bonus categories and/or have shifting spending habits.
It’s not just the 3% back on your highest spending category (and 2% back on your second category) that makes this card attractive. For many existing Venmo customers, there is the familiarity and intuitiveness of a platform that is already readily used.
If you’re in the market for a cash-back card, the Venmo Credit Card is worth a closer look.
Featured photo courtesy of Venmo.
