Attention, Kroger shoppers: You can now redeem your Kroger Rewards points for groceries instead of just fuel.

Until now, Kroger Fuel Points (as it was previously known) has been one of our top loyalty programs for saving on gas because it can save you up to $1 per gallon on as many as 35 gallons of fuel purchased at Kroger gas stations and participating partner locations. But that maximum value assumes you actually need to buy a fair amount of gas, which many shoppers don't. In fact, some shoppers don't have cars at all.

That's exactly what this new redemption option solves, giving shoppers who don't regularly buy gas another easy way to use their rewards.

Related: Best grocery credit cards

Kroger now allows you to use points to save on groceries

Members continue to earn 1 point per dollar spent on most grocery purchases, plus bonus points on qualifying gift cards and eligible prescriptions. That part doesn't change.

But now, when it comes time to redeem your Kroger points, you have more choices, including:

The ability to redeem 100 points for $1 off groceries (up to $10 off per day)

The ability to redeem 100 points for 10 cents off per gallon of fuel (up to $1 off per gallon on up to 35 gallons of fuel)

KROGER

Which is the best way to use points at Kroger?

It's hard to argue against using points to save on groceries since we all need to eat.

But if you regularly buy more than 10 gallons of fuel at a time, redeeming your points at the pump will usually provide better value.

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KROGER

Here's what 1,000 Kroger Rewards points are worth depending on how you redeem them.

1,000-point redemption options Total savings Point value Groceries $10 1 cent per point 10-gallon fuel fill-up $10 1 cent per point 15-gallon fuel fill-up $15 1.5 cents per point 20-gallon fuel fill-up $20 2 cents per point 35-gallon fuel fill-up $35 3.5 cents per point

If you buy exactly 10 gallons of gas, redeeming for fuel and groceries provides the same value. Buy more than 10 gallons and you'll get a greater return with fuel. Buy less than 10 gallons — or don't buy gas at all — and redeeming points for groceries is the better option.

Think of the grocery redemption as a new floor value for Kroger Rewards while fuel remains the ceiling.

M. SCOTT BRAUER/BLOOMBERG/GETTY IMAGES

Related: How to ensure you earn bonus points for grocery purchases

Bottom line

Previously, shoppers who didn't buy much gas often struggled to get significant value from their Kroger Rewards points, especially given that points expire at the end of the month following when they were earned.

This change makes the program useful to a wider audience since the new grocery redemption option gives Kroger Rewards members a guaranteed minimum value of 1 cent per point when redeemed toward groceries and provides for more options to use the points before they expire.

However, if you regularly buy more than 10 gallons of gas at a time or frequently shop at one of Kroger's sister brands — including Fred Meyer, Ralphs and Harris Teeter, which have similar loyalty programs but don't currently offer a grocery redemption option — fuel remains the more valuable (or only) way to use your points.

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