Want to upgrade your tech in 2021? Use these Amex Business cards
The new year is a great time to reevaluate your needs — both in your wallet and in your office. I personally just upgraded some of my tech, and some business owners may be considering the same.
If you have plans to upgrade your tech in 2021, now is a great time to take advantage of two of Amex’s business cards: The Business Platinum® Card from American Express and the American Express® Business Gold Card.
Both cards would be great options to use to purchase new computers and hardware for your office. And the Amex Business Gold, especially, is a good choice for upgrading software or cloud solutions.
Amex Business Platinum
Right now, the Amex Business Platinum ($595 annual fee; see rates and fees) has a unique offer available for new cardmembers: Earn 85,000 Membership Rewards points when you spend $15,000 in the first three months of card membership, plus earn 5x points on select business categories (up to 80,000 points per category) in the first three months of card membership.
The categories include:
- Online, TV or radio advertising purchased in the U.S.
- Wireless phone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers
- U.S. gas stations (superstores, supermarkets and warehouse clubs that sell gasoline are not eligible)
- U.S. shipping purchases (including courier, postal and freight)
- U.S. office supply stores
Office supply stores regularly carry tech hardware such as computers, tablets, tech accessories and more. Some office supply stores have solid software options for sale, too. On the first $16,000 spent on office supply stores, you’ll earn 5x points.
And considering maxing out that category alone means you will have hit the welcome bonus offered right now, you’ll have earned a total of 165,000 Membership Rewards points (worth $3,300 in value according to TPG valuations).
Don’t forget the Amex Business Platinum also comes with an up to $100 Dell credit you can use in the first half of the year on U.S. Dell purchases, as part of the long list of benefits you receive with the card. Businesses that typically spend a lot on travel each year can definitely benefit from the Amex Business Platinum in both the short and long term.
Amex Business Gold
Another option that is better for everyday business expenses in the long term is the Amex Business Gold. For a much lower annual fee of $295 a year (see rates and fees), you’ll earn 4x on the two categories you spend the most in each month (up to $150,000 in spending per calendar year; then 1x).
Here’s a rundown of the category options:
- Airfare purchased directly from airlines
- U.S. purchases for advertising in select media
- U.S. purchases for shipping
- U.S. purchases at gas stations
- U.S. purchases at restaurants
- U.S. purchases made from select technology providers of computer hardware, software and cloud solutions
If you’re looking to upgrade tech across hardware, software and/or cloud solutions, the Amex Business Gold could earn you up to 600,000 points if you end up maxing out the category (worth $12,000 according to TPG valuations). But the best part is that even if you don’t max out the bonus categories when replacing or upgrading your tech, you can still earn points on any of the other categories through the rest of the year.
Which is better?
So first, we’ll talk through eligibility. The Amex Business Platinum offer is only available to new customers as part of the welcome bonus. This means that if you have the card now or have ever held the card in the past (thanks to Amex’s once-per-card-per-lifetime bonus rule), you won’t be able to take advantage of that offer.
The Amex Business Gold, on the other hand, offers those bonus categories year-round for all cardholders. So whether you currently have the card or will be applying for the first time, you’ll be able to take advantage.
While the Amex Business Platinum offers a higher multiplier for tech bought at office supply stores than the Amex Business Gold, note that your earning potential is technically higher with the Gold if you have a larger tech overhaul in mind. Also, consider that while the Amex Business Platinum categories will disappear after three months, you’ll be able to take advantage of the Amex Business Gold spending categories year-round.
If you’re looking for a card to upgrade your tech now but use for other everyday business expenses later in the year? The Amex Business Gold is the right card for you. But if you’re a savvy business traveler looking for short-term tech rewards and long-term travel benefits, the Amex Business Platinum offers the better value.
Bottom line
The new year is a great time to consider upgrading your office tech — whether you have a home office for your side hustle or freelance jobs or employ 10-plus people as part of a larger business operation.
If you are planning to overhaul your hardware, software or cloud solutions, make sure to consider one of these Amex business credit cards to maximize your return. And if neither of these cards will provide you the long-term value your business needs, consider one of TPG’s other best business credit card recommendations.
