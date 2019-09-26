This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
United Airlines rolled out its newest special aircraft livery Thursday, with a “Her Art Here” paint scheme on one of the carrier’s Boeing 757s.
The livery, which is billed as a “tribute to the New York/New Jersey region” that United serves from its Newark (EWR) hub, was designed by artist Corinne Antonelli. Her livery was one of two chosen from United’s “Her Art Here” contest, an effort aimed to help promote women artists. Each of the winners gets to see her livery applied to a United Airlines 757.
Antonelli’s design highlights both New York and New Jersey, including images of the New York City skyline, the Statue of Liberty and “the historic Red Mill in New Jersey.”
“It still feels like I am dreaming! I have seen the design on paper countless times, but now to see it, at its full scale in the physical world, there are no words to describe how proud I feel,” Antonelli said in a statement accompanying United’s roll-out of the special-livery 757. “My goal as an artist is to have people experience my art rather than just view it in a gallery, therefore having it displayed on an airplane has certainly been the most rewarding feeling I’ve ever experienced in my art career.”
United’s Her Art Here contest was open to U.S. women. Their challenge was to “visually represent either New York/New Jersey or California, two key markets for the airline, in their own style,” according to United. Entries were scored by judges and the winners were picked through “combination of judging scores and public voting.”
The winning artist for the California livery is Tsungwei Moo, who has served as an artist in residence at Yosemite National Park for the past seven years. Her winning submission shows a paint scheme that includes palm trees, beaches and the Bay Area’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge.
United says the Boeing 757 sporting the California livery will be unveiled in the coming weeks.
Stay tuned …
Featured photo courtesy of United Airlines.
