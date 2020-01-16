United limits access to some international partner lounges
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Some United elite members are now going to have fewer lounge options when traveling internationally.
For years, these fliers could access certain partner lounges on account of their Star Alliance Gold status or a United Club membership. Now United is cutting off access to 33 of these partner lounges, only granting access to passengers who have a seat in the Polaris business class cabin. There are still seven partner lounges, including Amtrak Acela business class lounges domestically, that still allow elite or club members in.
While the official United page states that the change went into effect on Jan. 1, Dan’s Deals notes that the website appears to have been updated more recently. The airline also does not appear to have proactively notified customers about this change.
Which partner lounges have been impacted?
The following partner lounges will now be off-limits for all United-ticketed travelers who aren’t flying Polaris, even if they hold Star Alliance Gold status or are United Club members:
- Amsterdam, Netherlands (AMS)
- Aspire Lounge
- Athens, Greece (ATH)
- SkyServ Aristotle Onassis Lounge
- Barcelona, Spain (BCN)
- Sala Miro
- Cape Town, South Africa (CPT)
- British Airways Lounge
- Chengdu, China (CTU)
- Chengdu Airport Lounge
- Delhi, India (DEL)
- Plaza Premium Lounge
- Dublin, Ireland (DUB)
- DAA Executive Lounge
- Edinburgh, Scotland (EDI)
- Aspire Lounge
- Glasgow, Scotland (GLA)
- Upperdeck Lounge
- Lima, Peru (LIM)
- Sumaq VIP Lounge
- Madrid, Spain (MAD)
- Sala Cibeles Lounge
- Manchester, England (MAN)
- Escape Lounge
- Milan, Italy (MXP)
- Club SEA Pergolesi VIP Business Lounge
- Mumbai, India (BOM)
- Mumbai Airport Lounge
- Naples, Italy (NAP)
- VIP Lounge
- Osaka, Japan (KIX)
- Asuka Lounge
- Pape’ete, French Polynesia (PPT)
- Aeroport de Tahiti
- Porto, Portugal (OPO)
- ANA Lounge
- Prague, Czech Republic (PRG)
- Menzies Lounge
- Reykjavik, Iceland (KEF)
- Saga Lounge
- Rome, Italy (FCO)
- Casa Alitalia Roma
- Santiago, Chile (SCL)
- Primeclass Pacifico Lounge
- Shannon, Ireland (SNN)
- Rineanna Executive Lounge
- Stockholm, Sweden (ARN)
- Menzies Aurora Lounge, Terminal 2
- Tel Aviv, Israel (TLV)
- Dan Lounge – Concourse E
- Venice, Italy (VCE)
- Dan Lounge – Concourse E
- Zurich, Switzerland (ZRH)
- Aspire Lounge
The remaining partner lounges will still accept certain non-Polaris travelers, as indicated:
- Boston (BOS)
- ClubAcela
- United Polaris business class and United Business customers (Access granted to customers traveling on international segment of itinerary)
- United First customers (Access granted to customers traveling on international segment of itinerary)
- United Club members, plus two guests
- ClubAcela
- New York (Penn Station)
- ClubAcela
- United Polaris business class and United Business customers (Access granted to customers traveling on international segment of itinerary)
- United First customers (Access granted to customers traveling on international segment of itinerary)
- United Club members, plus two guests
- ClubAcela
- Philadelphia (PHL)
- ClubAcela
- United Polaris business class and United Business customers (Access granted to customers traveling on international segment of itinerary)
- United First customers (Access granted to customers traveling on international segment of itinerary)
- United Club members, plus two guests
- ClubAcela
- Quito, Ecuador (UIO)
- United business class customers
- Singapore, Singapore (SIN)
- SATS Premier Club Lounge
- United Polaris business class customers
- Eligible Star Alliance Gold members, plus one guest
- SATS Premier Club Lounge
- Tel Aviv, Israel (TLV)
- Dan Lounge – Concourses B and C
- Eligible Star Alliance Gold members, plus one guest
- Dan Lounge – Concourses B and C
- Washington, D.C. (Union Station)
- ClubAcela
- United Polaris business class and United Business customers (Access granted to customers traveling on international segment of itinerary)
- United First customers (Access granted to customers traveling on international segment of itinerary)
- United Club members, plus two guests
- ClubAcela
What are my alternatives?
This change is a big blow for United customers, especially anyone who pays for a United Club membership out of pocket. (Membership is free for United Club cardholders.) If you’re sticking with United but still want lounge access, look into Priority Pass membership if you don’t already have one.
The information for the United Club card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Related: The best credit cards for free lounge access through Priority Pass
For instance, the Plaza Premium Lounge in Delhi is now off-limits for United passengers who aren’t booked in Polaris business class, but is still accessible via Priority Pass. In fact, the impacted lounge is just one of 10 lounges available to Priority Pass members flying through Delhi.
The same holds true for Milan’s Club SEA Sala Pergolesi VIP Business Lounge, which has been limited under United’s network but is open to Priority Pass travelers, along with two sister lounges.
Featured photo by Zach Honig for The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points + $100 Away statement credit (through 1/15/2020) Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
- Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership at select airports and stadiums across the U.S. and Permissible Biometric Scanning Technology terms: eye scanning, irises scanning and fingerprints scanning.
- Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network – no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required. Earn up to $100 in statement credits per calendar year on your LoungeBuddy purchases.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $150 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.