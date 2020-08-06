United extends Global Services status, adds a valuable new perk
American, Delta and United all offer special invite-only elite tiers, with exclusive perks for the airlines’ biggest spenders. While all three carriers moved quickly to extend their published tiers through early 2022, these special status levels haven’t been handled as consistently.
American was first to extend its ConciergeKey tier, back in April, followed by Delta’s 360 extension in May. United’s top customers were left anxiously waiting, however, with many reaching out to TPG after receiving unsatisfying responses from their usually accommodating contacts at the airline.
Fortunately, United has finally delivered for members of its coveted Global Services tier. All status will be extended through Jan. 31, 2022, even for customers who weren’t able to fly this year. “With this status extension, you can return to travel on your own timeline in the coming months,” United’s VP of marketing and loyalty, Luc Bondar, explained in an email to all Global Services members.
But wait, there’s more! United has decided to include lounge access for all Global Services members on all United-operated flights, including those operating exclusively within the United States. While those customers were previously able to access the lounge on most international itineraries, as can all United Gold members and above, this is definitely an exciting addition.
The new United Club benefit kicks in this coming January, though it’s important to note that this new perk only covers the member — you’ll only be able to bring a guest into the lounge with a separate United Club membership, including customers with the United Club Infinite Card, or when traveling on an international itinerary.
