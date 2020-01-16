Here’s the gift United is sending to welcome Global Services members in 2020
United has four published elite tiers: Premier Silver, Gold, Platinum and 1K. But there’s also a higher “unpublished” level, and it’s become increasingly difficult to score that coveted Global Services nod.
Although the criteria for admission is a highly guarded airline secret, each year invited members discuss their travel stats, helping to paint a picture of exactly what’s required to qualify for United’s incredibly rewarding highest tier.
While the most valuable Global Services benefits include expanded award availability, a higher upgrade probability and access to top-notch phone and airport agents, United also sends along a physical gift, in the form of an annual welcome kit.
A friend of mine just received his in the mail, and he snapped a few pictures to share.
The big addition this year is a wireless charger, complete with the Global Services logo. United also included a pair of Denver-themed bag tags and a rolling luggage handle grip — versions of which are apparently also going out to Premier 1K members.
He also received five drink vouchers, which are best gifted to family members and friends, given that Global Services members (and 1Ks) get free drinks, even when flying in coach.
And, unique to Global Services members, the airline is sending out thank you slips that customers can hand to employees to thank them for exceptional service. It’s unclear what the employee receives in return, but apparently they’re often thrilled to receive one.
Of course, the eternal question is how do you qualify yourself. While it seems there are a number of factors involved — including the fare classes you book, your home airport and how much you fly — one thing remains clear: you have to spend a lot with United in order to score an invitation. My friend finished 2019 with well over 200,000 Premier Qualifying Miles (PQMs) and over $60,000 in spend, but it’s not unheard of to qualify with a bit less travel than that.
Featured image of the interior of a United 787-10 in Polaris from the Points Guy archives.
