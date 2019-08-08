This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If your business has been waiting for the right time to apply for the United Explorer Business Card, now is almost certainly that moment. Now through October 10, 2019, the card is currently offering up to 100,000 miles as part of an increased tiered sign-up bonus.
New cardholders will earn 50,000 miles after spending $5,000 in the first three months, plus an additional 50,000 miles after spending $25,000 total within the first six months of account opening. TPG values United MileagePlus miles at 1.3 cents each, making this bonus worth up to $1,300. This is one of the largest public welcome offers we’ve seen for the United Explorer Business, and it’s worth as much as $1,300 according to TPG’s valuations. The $95 annual fee is not waived for the first year.
The United Explorer Business card earns 2x miles on United purchases, restaurants, gas stations and office supply stores. You’re getting a better turn on business expenses with a card like the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card, but the United Explorer Business card does come with benefits that can elevate your flying experience with United. Perks include priority boarding, a free checked bag, two one-time United Club passes each year, and most importantly, access to extra award availability when you’re redeeming for flights on United.
Unfortunately, this offer requires a significantly higher spend than the previous 50,000-mile bonus, where cardholders only needed to spend $3,000 within the first three months to qualify. If you know you won’t hit the $25,000 threshold for the full 100,000 miles, you’re actually worse off with this LTO than the standard sign-up bonus. However, for business travelers who know they’ll comfortably hit that spend within the first six months, this offer is an easy way to rack up 100,000 valuable United miles.
In addition, $25,000 in spend within a calendar year also earns a Premier-Qualifying Dollar (PQD) waiver for United Premier Silver, Premier Gold and Premier Platinum status, you can kill two birds with one stone by earning a PQD waiver and an extra 50,000 bonus miles simultaneously.
Bottom Line
With United officially pulling its award chart in favor of dynamic pricing in November, booking award flight redemptions is likely going to get more expensive — especially for those looking to book elusive Polaris business class award space. Even still, the United Explorer Business Card has a lot to offer frequent United flyers. This limited-time offer is a great opportunity to earn up to 100,000 bonus United miles while getting access to perks like free checked bags, priority boarding, two one-time United Club passes annually and more.
