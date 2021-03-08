United puts its swankiest jet on new flagship Hawaii route
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re looking to head to Hawaii in style, you might want to fly with United.
The Chicago-based carrier made a notable aircraft swap this weekend, putting its swankiest jet on its newest flagship route, as confirmed by Cirium schedules.
When nonstop Newark (EWR) to Maui (OGG) service launches on June 3, United will fly its “high-J” Boeing 767-300 outfitted with a whopping 46 business-class pods, 22 premium economy recliners and 99 coach seats.
Want more airline-specific news? Sign up for TPG’s free new biweekly Aviation newsletter!
This premium-heavy aircraft replaces the previously scheduled “standard” 767-300 wide-body, showing United’s confidence in capturing deep-pocketed travelers looking to fly in comfort and style.
Not only does the “high-J” plane offer 16 additional Polaris pods, but it also offers a Premium Plus cabin. United’s other 767-300s aren’t outfitted with premium economy, so this move will be great for those looking a bit more space, at prices between coach and business class.
For now, United isn’t selling Premium Plus as a standalone cabin. Instead, it’s labeled as extra-legroom Economy Plus. It remains to be seen if United will indeed break out the Premium Plus fare class, or continue to offer it as an extra-legroom upgrade.
United’s “high-J” 767 launched back in 2019, and it was designed to fly some of the strongest business-focused routes, such as Newark and Chicago O’Hare (ORD) to London-Heathrow (LHR). The pandemic has, of course, cut much of that demand leaving United with spare 767s to deploy on other routes.
Related: First look at United’s “high-J” 767-300
Newark to Maui, which was first announced back in September 2020, seems like an ideal candidate because of the strong demand for Hawaii travel during the pandemic, especially from flyers looking for some extra onboard social distancing in the form of a business-class pod or premium economy recliner.
In fact, when the Maui route was originally announced, United planned to run the flights from June 3 to Aug. 15, before picking up again for the holiday season in December. The schedules were recently extended to Sept. 5, covering most of the Labor Day holiday weekend, thanks to strong demand.
For now, the “high-J” 767 will only fly the Maui route through Sept. 5. When the route resumes on Dec. 17, a standard 767-300 is slated to operate the domestic long-haul jaunt.
Related: Here’s everything you need to know about visiting Hawaii right now
This news is also promising for award and upgrade availability. With a higher percentage of premium seats, there’s a chance that United releases additional saver availability. For now, however, business-class award availability is limited to the dynamically priced one-way awards starting at 95,000 miles each way.
The move follows another recent “high-J” 767 route announcement. In February, United confirmed plans to launch service between Boston (BOS) and London using this swanky plane. The new BOS to LHR flight is an apparent jab at JetBlue, which also plans new U.K. flights for later this year.
United also flies another nonstop route from Newark to Hawaii — to Honolulu (HNL). Historically, this flight has been operated by the 767-400 variant. The pandemic has caused United to ground that 767 sub-fleet, so the carrier plans to use the standard -300 variant in the meantime.
It’s anyone’s guess if United will swap the “high-J” 767-300 variant for the EWR-HNL route. That’ll likely depend on the evolving demand for Hawaii travel, especially as other international markets recover.
Until then, customers traveling from the East Coast to Hawaii should look no further than United’s new Newark to Maui service for the best possible onboard experience.
Featured photo courtesy of United Airlines
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.