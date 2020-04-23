Check to see if you’re targeted for new United credit card promotions
United Airlines is running new targeted promotions for its credit cardholders, where you can earn United miles by completing a spending requirement.
As first reported by Frequent Miler, United is offering tiered bonus points after completing several offers through the MileagePlus X app. Here’s the earning structure and what you need to know.
- Complete one offer and earn 200 bonus miles
- Complete two offers and earn 300 bonus miles
- Complete three offers and earn 500 miles
- Complete four offers and earn 1,000 miles
That’s a total of 2,000 bonus miles you can earn, which are worth $26, according to TPG’s latest valuations. To complete an offer, you must first view the offer in the MileagePlus X app and then make a purchase. Note that you must complete the promotion between now and May 31, 2020.
There’s another targeted United cardholder offer for bonus miles, albeit with a much higher spending requirement. TPG’s Summer Hull discovered an offer on one of her United credit cards for 1,200 bonus miles (worth $16) after spending a whopping $7,500 between April 1 and June 30.
To check that offer, make sure you visit united.com/offers/springbonus where you’ll enter the last four digits of your United MileagePlus card number and MileagePlus account number.
You can also stack these bonuses with another promotion United announced last week. United recently gave cardholders an additional way to spend more toward earning higher elite status levels using everyday purchases made from home. The promotion still requires a hefty amount of spending, however.
For 2020, United is doubling the number of Premier Qualifying Points (PQPs) you can earn with its consumer and small-business United Explorer cards, such as the United Explorer Card, and quadrupling the number of PQPs you can earn with its consumer and small-business Club cards, such as the new United Club Infinite Card.
This promotion will take the maximum number of PQPs you can earn with the United Explorer cards to 2,000 PQPs for this year and will take the total number you can earn with the Club cards all the way up to 4,000 PQPs — both up from a regular 1,000 PQP yearly maximum on those cards. Combine that with the reduced thresholds to earn United status in 2020, and it puts some status levels within closer reach for those with significant card spending.
