The United Club Card is best known for its namesake benefit — access to the United Club — but it also comes along with a handful of lesser-known perks, ranging from rental car insurance to elite status with the World of Hyatt program.
Namely, customers with United’s $450-annual-fee Club Card get free Discoverist status with Hyatt, normally earned after staying 10 eligible nights or earning 25,000 base points (with $5,000 in Hyatt spend) within a calendar year. Chase also offers Discoverist status as a perk of the World Of Hyatt Credit Card, which carries a $95 annual fee.
Benefits include:
- 10% bonus points
- Upgrade to a preferred room based on availability
- Complimentary premium Internet access
- A bottle of water daily
- 2pm late checkout upon request
Unfortunately, United’s now confirmed that this benefit will only be available through Feb. 29, 2020 — and if you’d like to take advantage through that date, you’ll need to register for your complimentary status by Dec. 31, 2018. This change affects the regular United Club Card, and the business version, too.
While Discoverist status was a nice Club Card perk, customers carry that premium credit card for its full United Club membership, not entry-level status with Hyatt. And you can still get Hyatt status with the World Of Hyatt Credit Card, which is entirely worth having even if you don’t exclusively stay at Hyatt hotels, thanks to its annual Category 1-4 free night certificate.
If you have the Club card, and don’t already have status with Hyatt through 2019, you might as well register for Discoverist while you still can — be sure to enter your details here by Dec. 31 to lock it in.
