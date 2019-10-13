United unveils new California-themed Boeing 757
A United Airlines 757 returned to service Sunday with a fresh new look.
Artist Tsungwei Moo won a competition to design the livery, which highlights California icons such as the Golden Gate Bridge and palm trees.
Moo said it’s a dream come true for her to be able to see her designs on a United plane. She immigrated to San Francisco from Taiwan aboard a United flight.
“This plane has its mission now, to bring more joy into people’s life, connecting people and uniting the world through experience art,” she said.
The special California-inspired livery is part of the airline’s “Her Art Here” partnership with the National Museum of Women in the Arts. The project focuses on bringing attention to women artists, whose work is displayed less frequently than men’s.
Last month, United unveiled the other winning livery, which was designed by Corinne Antonelli and inspired by New York and New Jersey. Together, the two planes represent United’s major U.S. coastal hubs.
The contest was open to any woman-identified artist living in the U.S., and entries were scored by a panel of judges.
All photos courtesy United Airlines.
