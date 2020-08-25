United makes basic economy slightly less restrictive
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each of the three major U.S. airlines offers a basic economy fare. With this pricing strategy, the mainline carriers have more closely matched the fares of low-cost carriers like Frontier and Spirit by stripping out many of the inclusions you’d typically get with a regular economy ticket.
United’s offering is the most restrictive of any U.S. airline. Of the many restrictions, seat assignments aren’t included in your purchase. Historically, they could be purchased anytime before check-in or you’d get one assigned for free during check-in. But this policy has always excluded extra-legroom Economy Plus seating.
For more travel tips and news, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Well, the carrier has made a (small) positive update. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 26, basic economy customers will be able to purchase an Economy Plus seat at check-in, an airline spokesperson confirmed to TPG. This means that those who’d like a little extra legroom can pay for the privilege 24 hours before their flight.
While United Premier elites can typically assign Economy Plus seating for free, those who purchase basic economy fares can’t partake in that benefit. Sadly, that’s not changing with today’s policy update. (Likewise, Economy Plus subscriptions can’t be applied to basic economy bookings.)
As before, customers can purchase regular coach and preferred seats anytime after booking. Economy Plus seats can’t be purchased until check-in though. If you choose not to purchase a seat, you’ll be auto-assigned one during the check-in process.
While this is definitely good news for those who’d like to purchase a little more space, note that once travel demand picks up again (and elites take to the air), there will likely be very few extra legroom seats left when check-in opens. Most times, it’s typically just a few scattered middle seats available. But if you can score an aisle or window, it could definitely make sense to upgrade.
Related: How to use credit cards to defeat Basic Economy
Unfortunately, United’s basic economy fares still have a bunch of other restrictions. You can’t take a full-sized carry-on bag, or even pay for the privilege, unless they have United elite status, are Star Alliance Gold members, are United MileagePlus cardholders or are flying on a transatlantic route.
Additionally, you can’t typically make ticket changes at any price, and you’ll earn reduced credit toward elite status and award miles. However, due to the coronavirus, United has a change-fee waiver that includes basic economy tickets. For tickets issued between March 3 and Aug. 31, 2020, there are no change fees.
Related: Comparing basic economy fares across U.S. airlines
To avoid some of the basic economy restrictions, you’ll want to make sure that you have a co-branded United card. United Explorer Card members receive a free checked bag and priority boarding, while those with the United Club Card receive a second free checked bag, priority check-in, security and baggage handling.
Your other alternative is to fly with American Airlines or Delta. Both of those carriers allow you to bring a full-sized carry-on bag on a basic economy ticket.
Either way, if you choose to fly on a United basic economy fare, at least you’ll now have the option to purchase an Economy Plus seat at check-in.
Featured photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.