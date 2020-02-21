United Airlines will offer complimentary food on more Hawaii routes
United Airlines is expanding its latest trial of complimentary food for passengers flying in economy on select Hawaii flights to more routes beginning in March.
Citing positive customer feedback, the carrier will expand the trial of complimentary cold sandwiches on flights between Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and Honolulu (HNL) to five more hubs on March 1, United said in a catering update to employees on Feb. 19 that was viewed by TPG. Sandwiches will be offered on all flights to Honolulu from Denver (DEN), Guam (GUM), Houston Intercontinental (IAH), Newark (EWR) and Washington Dulles (IAD).
“Customers are… noticing the changes and telling us they are enjoying the new amenities and complimentary sandwiches,” United said in the memo.
Here’s the latest in @united catering memos. This month, the airline has tested free food on Chicago-Honolulu flights. You’ll be shocked to know passengers like it. The trial is expanding to other long-haul domestic routes, according to an internal communique. Yum. pic.twitter.com/OU1jI8KxZW
— Brian Sumers (@BrianSumers) February 20, 2020
United, along with all other major U.S. carriers, eliminated complimentary meals and snacks on domestic flights during the decade following 9/11. This included routes to Hawaii, even though many of these flights are often longer than an international flight to Europe from the East Coast.
In the past few years, U.S. carriers led by Delta Air Lines have reintroduced free snacks on domestic flights and, on select routes, complimentary light meals.
The latest free-sandwich trial is not United’s first. The airline tested the concept on Chicago – Honolulu flights last April as well.
