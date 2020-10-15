United plans ‘aggressive’ competition on transcons when it returns to New York JFK
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
United Airlines is moving forward with plans to return to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport next year, with plans to “compete aggressively” on transcontinental routes to the West Coast.
The Chicago-based carrier aims to connect JFK to the West Coast — likely its hubs in Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO) — as well as to some of its other domestic hubs when flights resume in 2021, United CEO Scott Kirby said during a third quarter earnings call on Oct. 15.
By returning to JFK during the coronavirus pandemic, United stands to join some of its smaller peers like JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines and Spirit Airlines in using the crisis to muscle into some of the more restrictive airports across the United States where slot restrictions or gate availability can hinder access. Historically low flight levels have opened the door to new services to airport like Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Los Angeles (LAX) and Orange County (SNA).
Want more airline-specific news? Sign up for TPG’s free new biweekly Aviation newsletter!
“We’ve been working very, very hard to use the pandemic as a way to get back into JFK,” Kirby said. “I have reasonable confidence that we’ll be successful.”
He added that recent terminal works at the New York airport have added ground capacity for additional flights. This stands in contrast to most other large, congested airports that remain in early days of large-scale terminal expansion works or are restricted by slots that govern the number of takeoffs and landings.
United left JFK in October 2015 when it ended nonstop flights to LAX and San Francisco. Kirby has previously called the move made by the airline’s previous management team the “wrong decision.”
Related: United Airlines could return to New York’s JFK airport in 2021
United traded JFK slots for Delta’s at EWR. UAL, a legacy tenant at Kennedy, recently updated their Terminal logo. pic.twitter.com/XqkfCXYrBI
— Tim Jue (@timjue) June 16, 2015
The carrier faces steep competition when it returns to JFK. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways all consider the airport a hub, with each carrier offering its own posh premium products on high-profile routes to the West Coast.
However, United is not a stranger to the premium transcon dog-fight. It has offered a competing near-shuttle service from its Newark Liberty (EWR) hub across the Hudson River from Manhattan in New Jersey.
United offered premium transcontinental flights on a combination of Boeing 757, 777 and 787 jets before the pandemic. In addition, it is studying a new lie-flat business product for some of the Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets it has on order.
Related: Airlines muscle into big airports as coronavirus creates new opportunities
Featured image by FG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.