United Airlines' MileagePlus program has quietly increased the mileage price for many last-minute saver awards. As first reported by View from the Wing, close-in economy awards that were previously priced at 15,000 miles are now 20,000 miles one-way, representing a 33% increase.

The change appears to hit itineraries booked within about two weeks of departure; pricing beyond that window often looks more typical.

TPG's tests of popular short-haul United-operated domestic flights have found prices increased by more than 50% on some routes. Did United simply raise award prices for last-minute holiday travelers, or will this price be the new normal in 2026?

Here's what you need to know about the increase and how you can still book last-minute flights on United for fewer points and miles.

United MileagePlus increases last-minute award prices

United MileagePlus prices awards operated by United dynamically, so there is no guarantee as to what price you will pay from one day to the next, although last-minute awards on the shortest domestic routes could typically be found for 6,000 miles each way.

When searching for last-minute award flights from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to San Francisco International Airport (SFO), TPG found that one-way economy flights now cost at least 13,900 miles. But after about the two-week window, the price drops sharply by more than 50%, costing just 6,000 miles (on most days).

UNITED AIRLINES

In the Northeast, there are higher rates from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Dulles International Airport (IAD) near Washington, D.C., over the next 14 days before most flights drop in price to just 6,800 miles.

UNITED AIRLINES

And from Denver International Airport (DEN) to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), prices have risen to 20,000 miles one-way for the next 13 days (not 14), after which they decrease back to 15,000 miles or lower.

UNITED AIRLINES

In TPG's testing, long-haul routes are not affected by last-minute award pricing increases.

TPG reached out to United Airlines for comment.

Are there cheaper ways of booking last-minute United awards?

You can also book United awards through Air Canada's Aeroplan program, a Star Alliance partner of United. While Aeroplan now prices United-operated flights dynamically (and may not have access to as many United-operated seats as United MileagePlus has), on the same routes above, we have found the following lower rates through Aeroplan for United flights departing within the next 13 days:

EWR to IAD: 10,000 Aeroplan points plus $33

LAX to SFO: 10,000 Aeroplan points plus $33

DEN to AUS: 15,000 Aeroplan points plus $33

Note that Aeroplan adds a 39 Canadian dollar (approximately $30) partner booking fee to United awards.

If you are looking to book short-haul United flights departing within the next 14 days and have transferable credit card points and miles, consider redeeming them through Aeroplan instead. As always, check availability on the Aeroplan website before transferring, as these transfers cannot be reversed.

Bottom line

This unannounced increase is a disappointing devaluation of the United MileagePlus program, as it was a great way to find value in last-minute awards for emergency situations, such as traveling for a family emergency or funeral.

The change continues a year of numerous negative United MileagePlus changes, including the end of the valuable Excursionist Perk.

This is a reminder that it's a smart strategy to earn transferable points and miles to protect yourself from unexpected program pricing increases.

