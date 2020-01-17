United Airlines is getting rid of those gate-side bag sizers
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: This post has been updated to reflect that the story was first reported by Brian Sumers.
United Airlines is removing bag sizers from its gates, a move that the company said will make it a more customer-friendly airline.
United revealed the change in a memo to employees, saying “it’s the right thing to do because it will eliminate stress for both customers and employees, as well as allow you to have more caring and personal interactions.”
The memo, reviewed by TPG on Friday, explicitly said that bags that technically exceed the listed maximum dimensions for carry-ons should still be allowed to fly in the cabin if they fit into the overhead bins.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news.
The airline has already begun removing the bag sizers from gate areas, and expects them to be totally gone by Jan. 23. The devices will remain in pre-security areas of the airport and United said in the memo it will continue to identify and check oversized bags before passengers get to the gate.
“That’s a smart move,” said Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst and president of Atmosphere Research. “I don’t see agents using the sizers on a regular basis when traveling on American, Delta or United, so why take up space in the gate area with something that doesn’t really seem to be used for enforcement?”
He added, though, that it could lead to some challenging situations if a passenger thinks their bag will fit in the overhead bin, and a gate agent believes differently.
Related: The 10 longest (and 10 shortest) United Airlines flights
Checked-bag strategy: How to avoid checked baggage fees on major domestic airlines
“I just hope that the agents are going to be equipped with some kind of tool where if the bag is too large, they have something they can use to show the customer why their bag is too large and why it may have to be checked as a result,” Harteveldt said.
The change was first reported by Brian Sumers of Skift.
Carry-on baggage has become increasingly important to travelers as airlines continue to raise fees for checked luggage, meaning overhead bin space is now at a premium on most flights. United’s new policy means gate agents may have a little more leeway in allowing some carry-on bags onto the plane.
But Basic Economy passengers are still out of luck, even with the change.
“Do keep in mind that Basic Economy customers are still only allowed one personal item that fits underneath their seat,” the memo said in a standalone paragraph.
Related: United plans to roll out 3D photos of aircraft interiors on seat map page
Featured photo by Zach Honig/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
- Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership at select airports and stadiums across the U.S. and Permissible Biometric Scanning Technology terms: eye scanning, irises scanning and fingerprints scanning.
- Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network – no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required. Earn up to $100 in statement credits per calendar year on your LoungeBuddy purchases.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $150 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.