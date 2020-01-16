This airline just increased bag fees to $35, the highest in the U.S.
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
JetBlue Airways today quietly increased checked bag fees for many passengers, giving it the most expensive fee for that service among major U.S. airlines.
You’ll now pay $35 for your first checked bag not only if you’re flying JetBlue’s basic economy, Blue Basic, but also if you are flying either Blue or Blue Extra. You’ll only be able to avoid the fee if you’re flying Blue Plus or JetBlue Mint, have Mosaic status or are a JetBlue cardholder.
You’ll also now pay $45 for a second checked bag if you fall into one of those affected categories. The second-checked-bag fee is also the highest for U.S. airlines, according to TPG’s baggage fee tracker.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
If you want to save on checked bags, you can add up to two checked bags in advance, according to JetBlue. The airline’s website says you’ll save $5 off each of the first two checked bags. The fees are only refundable if your entire booking is canceled before departure.
According to an internal memo obtained by Paxex.aero’s Seth Miller, the airline increased fees to “reduce transactions in the airport lobby and improve the Customer experience.”
JetBlue used to offer every traveler one free checked bag but abandoned that policy a few years ago.
Overweight bags between 51 and 99 pounds cost an additional $150, which is $50 more than the big three airlines charge for bags between 51 and 70 pounds, but $50 less for bags that weigh 71 to 100 pounds. Bags between 63″ and 80 inches, including wheels and handles, also will set you back $150.
If you want to avoid the $5 increase, your best bet is to fly in JetBlue’s premium cabin or keep a co-branded card in your wallet. The airline offers two different JetBlue co-branded credit cards that provide fee waivers for checked bags. Both the JetBlue Plus Card and the JetBlue Business Card allow primary cardholders to check their first bag for free, and this also extends to up to three companions booked on the same reservation.
Related: Airlines collected $2.8 billion in bag fees in the first half of 2019. Here’s how to avoid them
In the first half of 2019, airlines reported an after-tax net profit of $4.8 billion and a pre-tax operating profit of $6.9 billion, according to a report from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
Airlines collected $1.5 billion in baggage fees, or 2.9% of total operating revenue, through the end of the second quarter. JetBlue collected $174 million in bag fees in the first half of 2019. American Airlines accounted for half of the $1.5 billion figure, collecting over $668 million in the first half of last year.
Featured image courtesy of Patrick T. Fallon for The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points + $100 Away statement credit (through 1/15/2020) Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
- Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership at select airports and stadiums across the U.S. and Permissible Biometric Scanning Technology terms: eye scanning, irises scanning and fingerprints scanning.
- Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network – no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required. Earn up to $100 in statement credits per calendar year on your LoungeBuddy purchases.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $150 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.