United Airlines drops West Coast service from Cincinnati
United Airlines will no longer offer flights to the West Coast from Cincinnati beginning in January.
The Star Alliance carrier is ending its daily flight between Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and San Francisco (SFO) on Jan. 3, Diio by Cirium schedules show and United confirmed. The flight is operated with an Airbus A319.
United spokesman Jonathan Guerin said the decision to end the route came after a “careful analysis of demand for both business and leisure travel.”
The reduction leaves Delta Air Lines as the only carrier flying year-round between Cincinnati and San Francisco, Diio schedules show. Frontier Airlines flies the route on a seasonal basis.
United has served the market since June 2017, according to the data.
The Cincinnati changes come as United plans to continue growing capacity by 4-6% annually in 2020. The airline announced four new routes — plus a seasonal extension — at its media day on Friday. From Chicago O’Hare (ORD), United will add nonstop flights to Pasco (PSC) in Washington and Santa Barbara (SBA) in California. The carrier also will add nonstop routes between Denver (DEN) and Nassau (NAS) in the Bahamas and between Houston Intercontinental (IAH) and Spokane (GEG) in Washington. United will also extend its winter service between Chicago and Vail (EGE) to the summer season.
Featured image by Robert Alexander/Getty Images.
