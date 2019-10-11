United Airlines adds Alaska route from Los Angeles hub
United Airlines will add a new nonstop route between Los Angeles and Anchorage, Alaska. Seasonal summer service will begin June 18, with United offering one daily round-trip flight through June 18 on Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
Tickets for the new service go on sale Saturday.
The new route to Los Angeles joins United’s extensive summer route network out of Anchorage. The airline has two daily flights to Chicago and Denver, as well as once-daily service to Newark, Houston and San Francisco.
United will face competition between the cities. Alaska Airlines flies year-round between LAX and Anchorage while American offers seasonal service during the summer.
In a press release announcing the new route, United said it operates more nonstop service to destinations in the Lower 48 from Anchorage and Fairbanks than any other airline.
