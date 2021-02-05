Celebrate Black History Month with a donation that may earn 5x United miles
This Black History Month, United Airlines and Chase are partnering to help support several nonprofits dedicated to supporting human and civil rights policies, as well as educational opportunities for Black students.
Customers with select co-branded United credit cards can earn a total of five MileagePlus miles per dollar spent on eligible donations by March 15, 2021 (up to $1,000 spent). According to United, you’ll need to charge your donation to the United Explorer Card or United Club Infinite Card in order to be eligible to earn additional miles — 4 and 3.5 bonus miles per dollar spent, respectively.
The airline has identified a total of four charities where donations can earn you bonus miles during this promotion. You can begin your donation via United’s website, or directly with the charities below:
- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund – the country’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community.
- The Leadership Conference Education Fund – an organization that builds public support for laws and policies that promote and protect civil and human rights.
- The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund – a premier legal organization fighting for racial justice through litigation, advocacy, and public education.
- United Negro College Fund – a non-profit that supports under-represented students looking to continue their education.
United suggests donating directly to a charity’s parent organization in order to guarantee you’ll receive bonus miles — donations to individual chapters may not trigger the bonus. Also note that you’ll need to make your donation by March 15, 2021, though you don’t need to donate all $1,000 at once — any donations up to that total amount will be eligible to earn extra miles.
