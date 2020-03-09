Uber removing Uber Cash discounts
Uber just announced that it is removing the promotional discount that customers receive when topping off their Uber Cash account balances.
Uber Cash was introduced in 2018 so customers could preload cash into their Uber wallets to pay for all Uber transactions, including ride-sharing, food delivery and even bike-sharing. This allowed them to budget for their Uber purchases.
Until now customers also received a discount for loading more cash into their accounts — up to 5% off depending on the amount of funds added.
Most accounts have had the following discounts:
- $25 Uber Cash: Pay $24.50 (2% discount)
- $50 Uber Cash: Pay $48.50 (3% discount)
- $100 Uber Cash: Pay $95.00 (5% discount; although some accounts might show only a 4% discount)
Uber’s announcement was sent by email to some customers. It states that the discounts are disappearing of March 9, 2020, although many accounts we’ve checked still have the option to add money with the discount (even though those accounts received the email).
Tip: If you typically use Uber Cash and receive the discount, load up your account now before this option is taken away for good. You can add Uber Cash funds to your account via debit card, credit card, PayPal and Venmo.
Although the Uber Cash discount is going away, you can still maximize your rewards with the Uber Credit Card. This no-annual-fee card will give you a 5% return in the form of Uber Cash for Uber rides, Uber Eats, JUMP bike and scooter rentals. You’ll also earn 3% on travel (including airfare, hotels and vacation rentals from sites such as Airbnb), restaurants and bars.
You might get better value from your Chase Sapphire Reserve® card which earns 3x on travel, which includes ride-sharing services. TPG values Chase Ultimate Rewards points at 2 cents per point, which puts a 6% return on all Uber purchases when using this card.
We’ve reached out to Uber for further comment, and will update this post.
Bottom Line
Although these Uber Cash discounts will be disappearing soon, there is still time to load up your account to save money on future rides. But do it fast. Uber Cash funds never expire, so you will not need to worry about using them within a certain time frame. The funds will combine with all of your other Uber rewards, so everything is in one place.
Featured image courtesy of Olly Curtis/Future Publishing via Getty Images
