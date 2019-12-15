New Uber Rewards options
Any Uber riders in the house? With the launch of Uber Rewards last year, loyal riders were given the opportunity to earn Uber cash credit. While it’s not a stunning amount, it’s a solid reward for riders in an otherwise reward-free program. Now, the rewards appear to be expanding, with riders being given some fairly…unique opportunities:
These rewards appear to be targeted per member, and while I would never turn down some free pork dumplings, I was unfortunately only targeted for Uber-related rewards (not shown, though I did pick the regular $5 in Uber cash). Some of these are arguably more valuable than others, though you’ll need to spend more in the first place to maximize these rewards, like the discount on Uber Comfort rides.
For reference, here are the earning rates for Uber rewards:
- 1 point per eligible dollar spent on UberPool and UberEats
- 2 points per eligible dollar spent on UberX, Uber XL, Select and WAV
- 3 points per eligible dollar spent on UberBlack, Black SUV and Lux
Not too shabby!
