The TWA Hotel rooftop pool is now open — and rooms are 50% off the usual price
Good news: Your favorite runway rooftop pool is now open for business.
Yes, that’s right: The TWA Hotel‘s Pool Bar at New York-JFK airport is back and better than ever, and it’s a great place to scratch your travel itch this summer.
Since they’re limiting occupancy, only hotel guests will be allowed to enjoy it — so if you’re interested, you’ll want to make a reservation ASAP. This is a departure from the bar’s previous policy, as anyone was able to grab drinks and watch the planes go by before, but it’s certainly welcome news for many New Yorkers.
Better yet, rates are pretty reasonable. We were able to find a same-day room in July for only $179. Later this month, there’s plenty of availability for various types of day passes as well as both advanced and flexible overnight stays. The advanced rate starts at just $129 per night — a seemingly small price to pay for a little staycation near New York City, to say nothing of the time you can spend poolside.
This is quite a steal compared to rates last year, when the going rate for a room hovered around $250 per night. Thanks to this whopping 50% decrease in price, now’s the time to book one of our favorite AvGeek-friendly properties in the world. Even further into the fall, as late as October and November, rates start at just $203.
Once you have your hotel reservation all squared away, here’s how you can snag a spot at the Pool Bar.
Every day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., you’ll need to have a pool reservation to use both the pool and enjoy the cocktails.
Your reservation will be valid for 1 hour and 45 minutes, and will also include a table for dining as well as pool towels, although you’ll have to pay for your food and drinks. Between Monday to Thursday, fees for guests 13 and older cost $25, and are half the price for children between the ages of 2 and 12. Reservations are free for children under 2 years of age.
Eyeing a weekend stay? You’ll have to shell out a bit more. Guests 13 and over cost $50, while children between 2 and 12 cost $25. Children under 2 can always access the pool free of charge.
If you’d rather forgo a quick dip in the pool and simply enjoy the view of the planes passing overhead, you can grab an Observation Deck Only reservation instead during the same 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. timeframe.
Your hotel reservation includes admission to the observation deck, except on Saturdays and Sundays, where you’ll have to pay an additional $15 per adult to reserve a spot.
If you’re an early riser, you can enjoy the morning calm at the observation deck from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. You won’t need a reservation during this time frame, but keep in mind there will be occupancy limits. The pool and observation deck area will be closed on Aug. 13 for a private event, so plan ahead if you’re planning to book around that time.
The hotel is also implementing enhanced safety precautions, so you can breathe easy during your stay. The pool will be cleaned every hour at the end of the 1 hour and 45 minute reservation periods. The hotel is also barring guests from the pool area who feel unwell, have symptoms of COVID-19, have tested positive for the virus or have come into contact with someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days.
Social distancing measures will also be in effect, and you’ll have to stay 6 feet apart from others at all times. Masks are also required when arriving and departing the rooftop, as well as when a safe physical distance can’t be maintained. You’ll also need to place your personal items in a clear plastic bag provided at the pool.
While it’s definitely going to feel a little different this time around, we know so many of you are looking forward to getting out of your apartment and enjoying the TWA Hotel this summer (or, at least, pool access and plane views).
As always, make sure you pay with a card that earns bonus points on hotel stays — now’s the best time to rack up points for future travel, after all — such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x), Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x) or the American Express® Green Card (3x).
Featured image by Phillip Reed/For The Washington Post/Getty Images.
