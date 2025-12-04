Turkish Miles&Smiles has been a popular program for travelers to Hawaii. Award space has been notoriously difficult to find, even when using tools like Seats.aero. Still, redeeming 7,500 Turkish miles (or more recently, 10,000 Turkish miles) to fly one-way on United Airlines between the continental U.S. and Hawaii has been an award travel bucket list item.

Well, the airline just threw cold water on this bucket-list item and all other domestic Turkish Miles&Smiles awards operated by partner airlines. As first reported by Loyalty Lobby, Turkish Airlines published and implemented new domestic award charts for its partners (including Star Alliance airlines like United) on Dec. 3 without any advance notice to its members. To make matters worse, domestic award flights to or from Hawaii now carry a separate price from other domestic flights.

Below is an overview of the Dec. 3 changes.

One-way direct flights within the U.S. with partner airlines to/from Hawaii Other one-way direct flights with partner airlines in the same country Economy 25,000 (previously 10,000) 15,000 (previously 10,000) Business 40,000 (previously 15,000) 22,500 (previously 15,000) First 50,000 (previously 20,000) 30,000 (previously 20,000)

These increases for award flights between the continental U.S. and Hawaii mean booking through another program will almost always make sense. This is especially true since these awards are not currently bookable through Turkish Miles&Smiles. After all, I haven't found any bookable award flights between the continental U.S. and Hawaii in the last few days, and Seats.aero currently shows no Turkish awards between North American destinations.

However, you may find instances where redeeming 15,000 miles for a one-way direct flight within a country could make sense. This might be a transcontinental United or Air Canada award, or perhaps a Thai Airways flight within Thailand.

Finally, it's worth noting that Turkish's region-to-region partner award charts and the award charts for Turkish-operated awards have remained intact. Especially after Turkish recently awarded millions of miles to those who completed its six continents challenge, many believed a devaluation would happen. Hopefully, the domestic award increases are the extent of the Miles&Smiles devaluations for now.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Related reading: