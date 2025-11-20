It's been just over six months since the Transportation Security Administration began enforcing Real ID mandates at airports across the country.

Now, the rules could get even stricter.

Soon, travelers who don't bring an acceptable form of ID to the airport may have to pay extra to pass through security.

According to plans filed Thursday with the Federal Register, the TSA is preparing a new security setup that would allow travelers to pass through security checkpoints even if they don't have a Real ID or an approved alternative — like a passport.

The catch? They'd have to pay an $18 fee for the extra screening.

MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

In a statement to TPG, the TSA called this a "next step" in the rollout of Real ID requirements, which launched in May at airports nationwide.

A 'next step' in Real ID enforcement

Currently, to pass through airport security, travelers are required to have a Real ID-compliant driver's license (often signified by a star somewhere on the card) or another approved ID, such as a passport, a Global Entry card or one of numerous other documents.

Since May, though, even travelers who don't have one of those approved IDs have generally still been able to get through security — but have faced a more time-consuming security process.

As part of this new "modernized alternative identity verification program," the TSA would use a high-tech process to confirm those travelers' identities.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

However, those passengers would have to pay an $18 fee, which the TSA said is meant to cover the extra time and technology required to screen those passengers.

Essentially, the TSA is telling travelers: If you don't have an acceptable ID, we'll likely let you through, but you'll have to pay $18 for the trouble.

TSA officers on duty at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

We expect to learn more details about this new program in the near future.

"TSA is working with stakeholders and partners to ensure both security and efficiency at our checkpoints," a TSA spokesperson told TPG Thursday. "Additional guidance will be announced in the coming days."

FAQs

The TSA is framing this new program and fee as "optional" for travelers who don't bring an accepted ID to the airport.

Is it required or optional?

If you don't have the right ID, you wouldn't technically have to pay the $18 fee, per se. But your only other real option, at that point, would be to not fly.

So, yes it's optional ... sort of.

An airport representative assists passengers on Day 1 of Real ID enforcement at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Can you get a refund?

The fee would be nonrefundable, according to federal records: You'd pay the fee to go through the extra screening, and, if for some reason the officers can't verify your identity, you would not get your money back, according to the notice filed Thursday.

Do you have to pay the fee each time you fly?

It appears the fee would apply each time you pass through security.

The TSA noted, though, that it may, "in certain scenarios," bar travelers from passing through checkpoints if they repeatedly show up at an airport without an acceptable form of ID.

Who this will affect (and who it won't)

For most travelers, this change will likely have no impact whatsoever.

These new TSA restrictions will not affect you if you:

Have a Real ID

Bring a passport to the airport instead

Bring one of the many other documents the agency has accepted in place of a Real ID since May

However, for travelers who haven't been able to get a Real ID and don't carry one of the other allowable IDs, your flight will essentially cost you $36 extra round-trip.

That would also go for travelers who lose their ID — or forget it at home before heading to the airport.

Bottom line

This new $18 fee comes during a year of major change for the TSA. On top of launching long-planned Real ID enforcement, the agency in July stopped requiring travelers in the standard security checkpoints to remove their shoes for screening.

Trump administration officials have also hinted at a possible future end of the "3-1-1" carry-on liquids policy, though those rules remain in place at this time.

Related reading: