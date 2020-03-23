Introducing the #TPGLemonade sessions, where you can learn a loyalty program in 15 minutes
Life has given us all a few (or perhaps a lot of) lemons over the last couple of weeks. The entire TPG staff has been hard at work not only reporting everything you need to know about COVID-19 but also thinking about how we can take those lemons and turn them into lemonade for you, our readers.
This led us to develop our new #TPGLemonade sessions: a series of 15-minute overview trainings on one loyalty program at a time. These live video sessions will be led by me and some of our other resident points-and-miles nerds — like Senior Editor Nick Ewen. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon Eastern Time, we’ll go live in the TPG Lounge Facebook group and deliver 15 minutes of live video content and screen-sharing that teaches you the basics of how to earn and redeem a given loyalty currency. These sessions aren’t about fancy camera work and expensive graphics; this is off-the-cuff, live content packed with nerdy points-and-miles knowledge.
You can tune in to ask questions in real time, but if you can’t make it, don’t worry. Every session will be edited and uploaded to the TPG YouTube channel where you can watch them anytime.
Our first #TPGLemonade session covered British Airways Avios and is already on YouTube, waiting for you to take studious notes as you learn all about the value of Avios. Session #2 covers the ANA Mileage Club and is up on the channel as well!
While we recognize now isn’t the time to travel, we hope you can use the #TPGLemonade sessions to hone your points and miles skills so when it’s time to hit the road again, you can book yourself some amazing award trips.
If you still have questions after watching the session, head back to the TPG Lounge on Facebook where you can ask questions 24/7 that’ll be answered by me, our moderators and the whole TPG community. We hope you’ll join us soon and that these sessions allow you to take your own lemons, add a lot of loyalty knowledge and come out the other side with an ice-cold glass of sweet lemonade.
