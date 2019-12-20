The Points Guy is hiring summer interns — and we’re paying them
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Do you love to travel as much as we do?
The Points Guy is on quite a run. We’ve just moved into our new headquarters and we just finished an amazing second annual TPG Awards. Our team has grown to more than 100 people and we need even more help to keep bringing you the travel knowledge you need to succeed, so we just posted for several full-time positions.
We’re also looking for four summer interns in our New York office. Yes, these are paid internships. Don’t expect to be suddenly jetting all over the world as an intern, but crazier things have happened.
Our employees have had amazing adventures, including a family vacation to Bora Bora, comparing four classes on the same plane and checking out first class on one of the world’s most exclusive flights.
If you are interested in joining the TPG team, check out the postings below and submit an application via our job board.
(Photo by Orli Friedman / The Points Guy)
Here are the open internships at The Points Guy:
AVIATION AND TRAVEL NEWS INTERN
The Aviation and Travel News Intern would be a flexible reporter, jumping in on the news of the day. You would be on alert for any sort of breaking news but also responsible for finding quirky features and interesting trends. Knowledge of aviation, aircraft types and various airports is key for this position.
In this role, you’ll create compelling website content for our globally recognized brand. You’ll be involved in strategy from start to finish, collaborating across teams to optimize your work for massive audiences. In addition to providing exceptional writing skills, you’ll be challenged to produce a large volume of high-quality work in a fast-paced environment.
WHAT’S THE ROLE:
- Report and publish daily news stories, keeping our readers updated on the latest aviation news.
- Be engaged in social media, staying current with trends.
- Come up with ideas and help create stories, videos, social posts, quizzes and interactives.
- Understand SEO value and employ best practices for SEO.
- Be engaged on data for our editorial coverage and use it to make informed decisions about coverage.
ABOUT YOU:
- Current junior in college (graduating December 2020 or May 2021)
- Knowledgeable on major airlines, airports and related travel providers
- Understand airline points, miles and loyalty programs
- Culturally aware and curious
MILES, POINTS AND DEALS INTERN
The Miles, Points and Deals Intern would stay up to date on the latest changes in the miles-and-points world and pass on the best travel deals to the TPG audience. Additionally, you would work with the rest of the team on longer-term stories surrounding loyalty programs. The ideal candidate would have a deep knowledge of points and miles, including all major airline, hotel and credit card rewards programs.
In this role, you’ll create compelling website content for our globally recognized brand. You’ll be involved in strategy from start to finish, collaborating across teams to optimize your work for massive audiences. In addition to providing exceptional writing skills, you’ll be challenged to produce a large volume of high-quality work in a fast-paced environment.
WHAT’S THE ROLE:
- Report and publish daily news stories, keeping our readers updated on the latest loyalty program news.
- Be engaged in social media, staying current with trends.
- Come up with ideas and help create stories, videos, social posts, quizzes and interactives.
- Understand SEO value and employ best practices for SEO.
- Be engaged on data for our editorial coverage and use it to make informed decisions about coverage.
ABOUT YOU:
- Current junior in college (graduating December 2020 or May 2021)
- Knowledgeable of major airlines, hotels and other key travel providers
- Understand airline points, miles and loyalty programs
- Culturally aware and curious
READER TIPS INTERN
People love The Points Guy for the great advice we give but sometimes they want more-detailed, personalized advice. TPG can’t offer that for each of our 10 million monthly readers but we can pick out a few cases and share those experiences with the wider audience as learning experiences. The Reader Tips Intern would field the best reader questions and then work with the rest of the TPG team to execute award searches, plan out vacations or do credit card portfolio reviews.
In this role, you’ll create compelling website content for our globally recognized brand. You’ll be involved in strategy from start to finish, collaborating across teams to optimize your work for massive audiences. In addition to providing exceptional writing skills, you’ll be challenged to produce a large volume of high-quality work in a fast-paced environment.
WHAT’S THE ROLE:
- Sort through daily emails, identify good stories and then work with TPG staff to write posts for the site that answer the questions.
- Be engaged in social media, staying current with trends.
- Come up with ideas and help create stories, videos, social posts, quizzes and interactives.
- Understand SEO value and employ best practices for SEO.
- Be engaged on data for our editorial coverage and use it to make informed decisions about coverage.
ABOUT YOU:
- Current junior in college (graduating December 2020 or May 2021)
- Excellent writing skills
- Knowledgeable of major airlines, airports and related travel providers
- Understand airline points, miles and loyalty programs
- Culturally aware and curious
TRAVEL NEWS AND FEATURES INTERN
The Travel News and Features Intern would be a flexible reporter, jumping in on the news of the day but also responsible for finding quirky features and interesting trends. Knowledge of travel, big brands and destinations is key for this position.
In this role, you’ll create compelling website content for our globally recognized brand. You’ll be involved in strategy from start to finish, collaborating across teams to optimize your work for massive audiences. In addition to proving exceptional writing skills, you’ll be challenged to produce a large volume of high-quality work in a fast-paced environment.
WHAT’S THE ROLE:
- Report and publish daily news stories, keeping our readers updated on the latest travel news.
- Be engaged in social media, staying current with trends.
- Come up with ideas and help create stories, videos, social posts, quizzes and interactives.
- Understand SEO value and employ best practices for SEO.
- Be engaged on data for our editorial coverage and use it to make informed decisions about coverage.
ABOUT YOU:
- Current junior in college (graduating December 2020 or May 2021)
- Excellent writing skills
- Skilled in social media
- Culturally aware and curious
- Understanding of hotels, airplanes and general travel
The Points Guy Brian Kelly in the New York City headquarters. (Photo courtesy of The Points Guy)
Featured photo courtesy of Christopher Postlewaite / NYC & Company.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.