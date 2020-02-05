Target just unveiled its brand-new luggage line — and there’s something for every traveler
If you’re looking for an excuse to buy some new travel gear, this is it: Target just released its own line of luggage, and we have a feeling you’re going to want to get your hands on a bag (or three) ASAP.
Called Open Story, the collection will be available in stores starting Sunday, Feb. 9 and online starting Thursday, Feb 13. There are nearly 40 different pieces in the collection, ranging from carry-on luggage to full-size suitcases, and even backpacks and duffel bags.
Target was careful to incorporate plenty of features travelers love, including built-in TSA locks on the carry-on suitcases and USB ports for charging. (It’s worth noting, though, that the battery isn’t included, so you’ll have to buy one separately.)
All of the suitcases feature a durable polycarbonate shell, 360-degree Hinomoto Silent Run® Spinner Wheels and heavy-duty YKK zippers, and they can expand to give you more storage space. Inside, you’ll find separate zippered compartments to keep all your belongings organized. And by that we mean, please don’t put your shoes and clothes in the same compartment.
The backpacks have trolley sleeves that slide over your rollaboard bag handle, so you’ll never again be that person whose bag falls off their suitcase right when they reach the end of the jetway.
The pricing for the collection is as follows:
- 29-inch hardside checked suitcase: $179.99
- 21-inch hardside carry-on suitcase: $149.99
- Traveler backpack with convertible straps that can fit a 19-inch laptop: $119.99
- Daytrip backpack that can fit a 15-inch laptop and has enough padding for more active adventures: $79.99
- Garment bag: $79.99
- A duffel-style weekender bag: $79.99
- Commuter backpack with premium handles that’s best for work and quick trips: $49.99
- Mini backpack that can fit a tablet: $49.99
- 4-piece packing cubes: $29.99
- Travel wallet: $24.99
- Hardside cosmetic case: $19.99
I got to see some of the products myself during a recent preview at Target’s studio in Manhattan and was really impressed with the collection. The suitcases, in particular, felt sturdy and well-made, and I can definitely see these bags competing with popular brands such as Away and Calpak, which are similarly priced.
For comparison, Away’s standard carry-on measures 21.7 inches and costs $225, without a battery. The Bigger Carry-on, which measures 22.7 inches, costs $245 without a battery. Calpak’s most inexpensive, standard carry-ons typically measure between 21 and 22 inches, and are available from $165. And, of course, there’s the 21.7-inch cabin-size essential carry-on by Rimowa, which may look similar in design, but costs a whopping $640.
The 21-inch Open Story hardside carry-on has a similar aesthetic, but is definitely the most affordable, and will set you back just under $150.
Most major U.S. airlines can fit carry-ons over 22 inches, so rest assured your new Target suitcase will fit comfortably in the overhead bin.
You have plenty of fun shades to choose from in the color department, too. The hardside luggage comes in nine colors: black, cedar, Champagne, dark denim (navy), june bug (dark green), pink, silver, an icy violet and wrought iron (a deep sage green). The accessories — such as the travel wallet and weekender bag — also come in tan, olive and black. As mentioned earlier, there are 40 total pieces in the collection, but not every product comes in every color.
The packing cubes were a highlight of the Open Story line that frequent travelers will surely love. They have a stretch mesh top but hold their shape, are washable and come in a set of four items that includes a small-, medium- and large-size cube, plus a shoe bag. If you’ve been thinking about taking the plunge and trying to use packing cubes, now seems like a good time to do so.
Considering the affordability of the collection, we have a feeling you’re going to start seeing plenty of people in the airport tugging one of these suitcases along.
No matter which product you’re eyeing, be sure to pay with a card that earns you bonus points on everyday spending, such as the Chase Freedom Unlimited or The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express. Better yet, if you’re going to purchase your stylish new suitcase once it’s available online on Feb. 13, be sure to use a shopping portal. Right now, for example, you’ll get 3x TrueBlue points per dollar spent when you shop at Target through JetBlue’s shopping portal. And really, the only thing better than a new suitcase is one that comes with bonus points.
Feature photo by Samantha Rosen/The Points Guy.
