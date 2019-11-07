Grab a Starbucks before your next Alaska flight and board ‘a latte’ earlier
It’s official! Starbucks reusable red cups are back, and you might want to get your hands on one (if you’re the type that’s into pumpkin-mocha-peppermint-Frappuccino-cold-brews or any other holiday concoction, that is).
Save all season with a reusable Starbucks red cup
Here’s the deal: If you buy a Starbucks holiday beverage today (Nov. 7), you’ll also receive a reusable cup featuring the words “Merry Coffee” on it. If history is any indication, supplies won’t last long, so you’ll want to grab your drink of choice first thing in the morning.
That red cup will then score you 50 cents off a grande holiday beverage in the U.S. and Canada through Jan. 6, any time after 2 p.m. Holiday beverages include hot chocolate, peppermint hot chocolate, peppermint mocha, pumpkin spice latte and gingerbread latte (Canada only on that last one, sorry to all the rest of us in the US of A).
Board Alaska Airlines early with a Starbucks holiday cup
But wait, there’s more!
Alaska Airlines is getting into the festive mood too, and from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, travelers holding a holiday Starbucks cup can board their Alaska flight early. How’s that for a good excuse to grab some coffee before your next flight?
Technically, early boarding doesn’t mean the first to board, but it will still get you on after Group B, before everyone else sitting in the back. Better yet, the early boarding promotion isn’t limited to travelers who snagged a coveted reusable Starbucks holiday cup, because a standard single-use Starbucks holiday cup also does the trick. (But if you have the reusable cup, now’s your chance to show it off.)
Alaska Airlines has partnered with Starbucks for years, and famously serves Starbucks coffee onboard. The airline also has a track record of doing fun campaigns and promotions for the holiday season, such as last year’s ugly sweater offer.
Whether you just want a free reusable Starbucks red cup, hope to save on afternoon holiday drinks throughout the season or just need a way to board your next Alaska Airlines flight a little earlier, the red cups are coming.
Oh, and be sure to grab the best credit card for Starbucks purchases while you’re at it — the most rewarding card for your next peppermint latte may be a bit of a holiday surprise.
Featured image courtesy of Starbucks.
