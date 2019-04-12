This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Here’s a chance to stack two great American Express benefits for your next stay at one of the best luxury hotel brands in the world. We’re seeing an Amex Offer for $100 back after spending $500 or more at Mandarin Oriental Hotels in the United States.
While that’s a solid offer by itself, those with The Platinum Card® from American Express, The Business Platinum® Card from American Express or the Amex Centurion card can take advantage of Amex’s Fine Hotel and Resort program (FHR) that gives exclusive benefits and Mandarin Oriental prosperities around the world.
There are four Mandarin Oriental Hotels in the US, and they all are bookable through Amex FHR. After looking at the four properties in Boston, Washington DC, New York City and Miami it appears that FHR guests receive benefits like a room upgrade upon arrival, daily breakfast for two, guaranteed late check-out, free Wi-Fi and a unique property amenity, which is usually a $100 food and dining credit. Unfortunately this deal won’t work at other international properties, like the soon to reopen London location which recently underwent an extensive renovation.
It’s important to note that you do not want to prepay for your stay through Amex FHR if you have the Amex Offer since transaction will code as an Amex Travel purchase. Prepaying was recently implemented as an option through the Amex Travel website and gives you 5x Membership Rewards points on when choosing that route. If you’d rather earn Membership Rewards, your break-even point vs the Amex Offer would require to book a stay for at least $1,000 — earning you 5,000 Membership Rewards points which TPG values at $100. By paying at the hotel and charging more than $500 with your eligible credit card, you’ll trigger the deal to get $100 back.
If you don’t have a Platinum card, you can also book through Fans of MO, Mandarin Oriental’s new loyalty program. It offers some of the same benefits as FHR like late checkout, free breakfast and early check-in, but you can only choose two of the perks to enjoy. With FHR you’ll get all of them.
Like other Amex Offers, this one is targeted, so it’s possible your card won’t be eligible for the promotion. To take advantage of the deal, you’ll need to add the offer to your card and make a qualifying transaction by May 30. We’ve seen a few other solid Amex Offers recently, like a $40 statement credit after spending $200 at Marriott Hotels or a slew of deals to save on Hilton stays.
To add the offer to your card, log in to your American Express account and scroll down to the “Amex Offers and Benefits” section (you may need to click “Load More” to see the offer). Both TPG Executive News Director Scott Mayerowitz and myself received the offer, which appeared on the The Platinum® Card from American Express.
