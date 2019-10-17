Spirit Airlines adds 3 new routes to Cancun
Spirit Airlines is on a roll adding new routes, with plans to connect Cancun with Cleveland, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh next year.
The ultra-low-cost-carrier will fly between Cancun (CUN) and Cleveland (CLE) from Feb. 14, Philadelphia (PHL) from March 1, and Pittsburgh (PIT) from Feb. 13, Spirit said on Wednesday. The Cleveland route will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; the Philadelphia route daily; and the Pittsburgh route on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Spirit flies Airbus A320 family aircraft.
The three new Cancun routes follow similar announcements from Austin (AUS), Nashville (BNA) and San Juan (SJU) in recent days. The additions include three new routes from both Austin and Nashville — including new flights to Cancun — and two new routes from San Juan.
Spirit faces competition on all three of its new Cancun routes. Frontier Airlines serves the Cleveland route; American Airlines and Frontier the Philadelphia route; and Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines the Pittsburgh route, according to Diio by Cirium schedules.
The new routes come as Spirit focuses on improving the customer experience. It unveiled new seats in September, and is planning to unveil and aircraft cabin update in November, and a new frequent flier program in the coming months.
Featured image by JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images.
