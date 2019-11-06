Check if you’re targeted to earn a 25% spend bonus on your Southwest credit card
Southwest credit cards are often popular with Southwest flyers, but one area where they fall somewhat short — along with most other cobranded airline cards — is in earning rates. Some folks, however, will soon have the opportunity to boost their returns with a targeted spend bonus.
According to Deals We Like, some existing card holders with the Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card, the Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card, the Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card, the Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card and the Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card are being targeted with an offer to earn a 25% bonus on all points earned with their cards, up to to a maximum of 25,000 bonus points ($375 based on TPG’s most recent valuations).
As usual, points earned through this promotion will count toward the Companion Pass, but not A-List or A-List Preferred status. The bonus applies to spending from Dec. 1, 2019 through Feb. 29, 2020, and you must register for the promotion on Southwest’s website to earn the bonus points.
If you’re targeted, make sure to note the minimum number of points you need to earn during the timeframe to trigger the 25% bonus, as some accounts are receiving slightly different promotions. For example, one person in my family has an account that will need at least 25,000 points to trigger the promotion, while another family member will only need to earn a minimum of 15,000 points for the promotion to take effect.
And TPG reporter Katherine Fan received an offer that only requires 6,000 points to post to her Rapid Rewards account in order to be eligible for the bonus.
You can use this link to see if your account is targeted, and you’ll also see it in the promotions tab under your “My Rapid Rewards” profile on Southwest’s website.
Normally, four of the Southwest cards earn 2 points per dollar (a 3% return based on TPG’s current valuations) for Southwest purchases and purchases made with Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partners, and 1 point per dollar (1.5% return) everywhere else. So, with the promotion, you could earn 2.5 points per dollar (3.75%) on bonus spend and 1.25 points per dollar (1.875%) on everything else.
The relatively new Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card offers a slightly higher earning rate, where you’ll earn 3 points per dollar (4.5%) for Southwest purchases; 2 points per dollar (3%) on social media and search engine advertising, internet, cable and phone services; and 1 point (1.5%) per dollar spent on all other purchases. After this promotion is taken into account, you could earn 3.75 points per dollar (5.625%) on flights, 2.5 points per dollar (3.75%) on the mid-tier bonus categories and 1.875 points per dollar (2.81%) on everything else.
All transactions that code as “credit card” on your Rapid Rewards account are eligible for the bonus points, but this doesn’t include points transferred over from a hotel program or Chase Ultimate Rewards. Also, the terms state that welcome offers from the Chase Southwest credit cards will not count. However, when sign-up bonus points are posted to your account, they’re clumped in with all the credit card spend from that billing statement. So, it’s possible they could end up receiving the 25% bonus as well — but only time will tell.
Bottom line
We usually don’t recommend putting a lot of spend on a cobranded airline credit card, but it can make sense for some people to do so with this promotion. Even with the bonus, you might not be getting the best returns for travel purchases or everyday spending. However, the maximum of 25,000 points can go a long way for those chasing the coveted Companion Pass, as it could get you one step closer to the soon-to-be-increased 125,000 points required.
Additional reporting by Julian Mark Kheel. Featured image by Summer Hull / The Points Guy.
