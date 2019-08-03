This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The Southwest Companion Pass is one of the most sought after travel perks in the industry, but it normally requires 110,000 Southwest points earned in one calendar year to score it. Fortunately, there’s a move you can make right now to earn those points with just two credit cards. That’s because right now, all three personal Southwest credit cards are offering a sign-up bonus of 40,000 Southwest Rapid Rewards points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, and the Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card has a sign-up bonus of 80,000 Rapid Rewards points after spending $5,000 on purchases. Put the Performance card together with one of the other three cards, and you’ve made it to the magic threshold.
Sign-Up Offer Details
Based on TPG’s valuations, 40,000 Southwest Rapid Rewards points are worth $600, and another 80,000 points are worth an extra $1,200. Plus all of these points count toward the 110,000 points needed to earn the Companion Pass the “traditional” way.
Here are the three cards offering the current 40,000-point sign-up bonus:
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card
The names don’t exactly clarify how these three cards differ, but they have annual fees ranging from $69 to $149 and varying perks. Here’s more info on how they stack up:
|Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card
|Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card
|Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card
|Annual fee
|$69
|$99
|$149
|Anniversary points bonus
|3,000 Rapid Rewards points
|6,000 Rapid Rewards points
|7,500 Rapid Rewards points
|Earning rates
|2x on Southwest flights and hotel and car rental partners
1x everywhere else
|2x on Southwest flights and hotel and car rental partners
1x everywhere else
|2x on Southwest flights and hotel and car rental partners
1x everywhere else
|Other perks
|N/A
|N/A
|$75 annual Southwest travel credit
Four upgraded boardings per year (when available)
20% back on inflight drinks and Wi-Fi
|Tier Qualifying Points
|N/A
|Earn up to 15,000 TQPs a year, 1,500 for each $10,000 spent
|Earn up to 15,000 TQPs a year, 1,500 for each $10,000 spent
|Foreign-transaction fee
|3%
|None
|None
As all three cards are offering an identical welcome bonus, you should pick the one with the annual fee and benefits to match your needs. Not everyone will need the extra perks like four upgraded boardings with the Priority Card, for example.
Eligibility
You won’t be able to earn this sign-up bonus, let alone open one of these personal Southwest cards, if:
- You already hold a personal Southwest credit card
- You’ve earned a new card member bonus on a Southwest consumer credit card in the last 24 months
- You’re over 5/24 — meaning you’ve opened 5 or more credit cards in the last 24 months. This is a Chase policy that means there’s virtually zero chance you’ll be accepted for most of its cards if you’re over the 5/24 limit.
Using Points
Southwest points are great for travelers who don’t want to worry about maximizing their points. After all, the number of points required to book a flight is directly tied to the current fare of the flight. Southwest is also great for families traveling with lap children as well as flexible travelers since there aren’t any cancellation or change fees on Southwest flights.
Bottom Line
Especially with Southwest’s recent addition of service to Hawaii, boosting your Rapid Rewards points balance could be a smart move. 40,000 points could get you well on your way to the islands or to any of the destinations (including some international gems) the airline flies to, so this offer on the Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card , the Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card and the Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card is worth a look. And if you tack on the 80,000 additional points from the Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card, you’ll soon be flying with a companion anywhere Southwest flies.
Additional reporting by Katie Genter. Featured photo of Southwest aircraft at Houston Hobby by Stephen M. Keller / Southwest.
