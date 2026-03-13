Last chance: Earn a Southwest Companion Pass with these credit card offers

One of the best offers we've seen on Southwest Airlines credit cards is still available — but not for much longer.

Until Thursday, March 19 at 9 a.m. EDT, Chase's suite of Southwest consumer cards is offering a big chunk of Southwest Rapid Rewards points and the legendary Companion Pass (valid through Feb. 28, 2027).

If you're eligible for the welcome bonus, here's what you can earn:

The information for the Southwest Premier has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 taxis in Honolulu. KEVIN CARTER/GETTY IMAGES

You can redeem those Rapid Rewards points toward free flights, but you can get even more value out of the promotional Companion Pass, which lets you bring a plus-one along on virtually any Southwest flight you take for just the cost of taxes and fees.

Southwest's Companion Pass is known for offering almost unlimited value, but it doesn't come cheap: Usually, you must take 100 qualifying one-way flights or earn 135,000 qualifying Rapid Rewards points in a calendar year to earn a Companion Pass for the remainder of the year and the following full calendar year.

On the other hand, these credit card welcome bonuses let you earn Companion Pass for nine-plus months with just a few thousand dollars in spending. And the sooner you meet the minimum spending requirement, the sooner you can start using your pass (though it may take up to eight weeks to post to your account). Your promotional pass will be valid through Feb. 28, 2027.

This opportunity to fast-track your way to a Companion Pass may not come around again for a while, so now's the time to consider adding a Southwest card to your wallet.

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Related: Last chance: Earn a Companion Pass for up to a year by applying for a new Southwest card

Why I love Companion Pass

I applied for the Southwest Priority Card around this time in 2022 when it had a similar welcome offer (no longer available).

After meeting the minimum spending requirement, I earned a Companion Pass for around nine months.

In that time, I visited family in Michigan, explored Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky, hiked in Mount Rainier National Park outside of Seattle, spent Thanksgiving in New Orleans and took a weeklong vacation to Turks and Caicos, all while bringing my partner along for almost free. My promotional Companion Pass saved me close to $2,000 that year.

RACHEL CRAFT/THE POINTS GUY

To me, one of the best features of Southwest's Companion Pass is its flexibility.

No matter how you pay for your ticket — with cash, points or a combination of the two — you can bring your designated companion for just the cost of taxes and fees as long as there's an empty seat on the plane. And although you can't bring just anyone, Southwest lets you change your designated companion up to three times in a calendar year.

The Companion Pass is what you make it. The more trips you take, the more value you can get.

Of course, you're limited to destinations within Southwest's network.

When I had my promotional pass, I deliberately focused on domestic travel that year to maximize my pass. Now that Southwest has added international partners like Condor Airlines and Turkish Airlines, you have even more options.

Related: I've earned the Southwest Companion Pass for over a decade — here's how I maximize its value

Bottom line

These Southwest cards offer additional benefits for frequent flyers, like free checked bags and seat selection. But you don't need to be a Southwest loyalist to make the most of the promotional Companion Pass — I certainly wasn't.

If you're more carrier-agnostic like me, put some thought into your travel plans for the coming year. If you're planning trips with friends or family to destinations served by Southwest or its partners, consider jumping on this offer before March 19 at 9 a.m. EDT.

Related: Best time to apply for Southwest Chase cards based on offer history

Apply here: Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card

Learn more: Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card

Apply here: Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card