Southwest staff love the carrier so much, more than 25% are willing to leave to help it survive
Southwest Airlines just got a leg up in its efforts to avoid the first-ever involuntary furloughs in its nearly 50-year history. Nearly 17,000 staff say they’re willing to leaving the carrier in order to help it weather the coronavirus pandemic.
The Dallas-based carrier had nearly 28% of its staff, or 16,895 of its roughly 60,800 employees, agree to take either voluntary exit or extended unpaid time off packages, Southwest CEO Gary Kelly told staff in a message on Monday shared with TPG. The departures are part of a larger effort by the airline to prune its workforce in response to the crisis.
“I’m very pleased with the response,” Kelly said. “It is a bittersweet moment for us for sure.”
The departures from Southwest, whether permanently or for an extended period, come as many of its peers are warning staff of possible furloughs. Delta Air Lines has sent notices to more than 2,500 pilots — though it finds itself short of flight attendants in July — American Airlines to 25,000 staff and United Airlines to 36,000 employees to date.
U.S. airlines must notify employees of possible furloughs or layoffs at least 60 days before they occur under federal law. Most carriers are expected to make large workforce changes around Oct. 1, or the day after employment protections under the federal coronavirus aid package, or CARES Act, expire.
Southwest hopes to avoid any furloughs and layoffs, though Kelly warned earlier in July that the airline “can’t rule them out as a possibility obviously in this very bad environment.” The carrier, like others, has seen the return of flyers stall amid rising COVID infections in the U.S.
Still, Southwest may yet avoid any involuntary staff reductions. The airline has managed this in past economic crises, including after 9/11 and the Great Recession, though the coronavirus crisis is widely acknowledged as being far worse.
The carrier hopes to fly what commercial chief Andrew Watterson has described as a “full” schedule by December. Southwest has loaded a schedule of roughly 117,000 flights that month, on par with what it flew in December 2019 but without more than 100 domestic and international routes, according to Cirium schedules.
However, the best-laid plans can easily go awry.
“The recent rise in COVID cases and increasing regional restrictions on businesses and states requiring quarantine aren’t positive developments for our business,” Kelly told staff on July 13. “We need a significant recovery by the end of this year—and that’s roughly triple the number of passengers from where we are today.”
Kelly did not provide additional details on the recovery in his Monday message.
J.P. Morgan analyst Jamie Baker said he is “increasingly convinced” that the recovery will take at least two years — or until 2022 — to return to 2019 passenger numbers, in a report on July 19.
Southwest will present its second quarter earnings, which will likely include further details on its staffing needs, on Thursday (July 23).
