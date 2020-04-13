Southwest CEO says airline hopes to avoid furloughs, dropping cities
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Southwest Airlines is preparing for the worst but hoping for the best as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to all but wipe out air travel demand.
The Dallas-based carrier has slashed its schedules by half and fortified its balance sheet with additional cash as social distancing and shelter-in-place orders have kept all but those who need to travel out of the skies. The moves aim to bridge what could be months — or years — until travelers come back in significant numbers.
But Southwest CEO Gary Kelly, while admitting he does know when demand will return, aims to keep the airline’s employee ranks and route map intact through to the other side.
“We’re not downsizing the airline,” Kelly said in a video posted on the carrier’s blog Monday. “We don’t want to furlough employees, we don’t want to ground airplanes [and] we don’t want to close cities. All of that depends on passengers and air travel returning.”
Get Coronavirus travel updates. Stay on top of industry impacts, flight cancellations, and more.
Kelly’s comments come as other airline CEOs, including Ed Bastian at Delta Air Lines and Oscar Munoz at United Airlines, have warned staff that their respective carriers will likely emerge from the COVID-19 crisis smaller than when they went in. And by “smaller,” both leaders referred to the size of their respective airline’s operations and staffing.
Daily passenger numbers in the U.S. have plummeted to levels unseen since the 1950s. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported screening just 90,510 people on Sunday, March 12 — just 4% of the number who passed through checkpoints on the same weekday a year ago.
“[This] is the biggest crisis we have ever had in front of us,” is how International Air Transport Association (IATA) director general Alexander de Juniac described the impact of coronavirus pandemic on global airlines earlier in April.
Related: Delta CEO says industry nears ‘bottom’ of coronavirus crisis, recovery a ways off
Southwest has the distinction of being the only major U.S. airline that has never furloughed or laid off staff, airline president Thomas Nealon told the Global Business Travel Association on Monday. A fact that he said has created a sense of “family” among the Southwest ranks.
The carrier, while not involuntarily reducing its ranks, has asked employees to take voluntary leave. It has also applied for some of the $25 billion in grants available for staff compensation under the U.S. government’s coronavirus stimulus package, officially known as the CARES Act.
Southwest has suspended all of its international flying. The airline hopes to resume some limited service to Cancun (CUN) and Los Cabos (SJD) in Mexico, and Montego Bay (MBJ) in Jamaica on May 21. The balance of its international network is due to resume on June 27.
The carrier even plans to begin new service between San Diego (SAN) and Hawaii on June 7, as planned.
Related: Southwest Airlines suspends international flying Sunday
In one maybe unsurprising move given the pandemic, Southwest will “probably” move forward with its aircraft retirements as planned in 2020, said Kelly. The airline was previously working to cut the number of aircraft it retired by at least half when the Boeing 737 MAX grounding was the biggest issue it faced.
Southwest plans to retire 16 of its 506 737-700s this year, its 2019 annual report shows.
Featured image by John Gress Media Inc/Shutterstock.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.